Man leads 54-mile chase in stolen U-Haul truck, police say

ELKHART COUNTY — A man led a 54-mile chase in a stolen U-Haul truck through Indiana, which ended in an arrest in Porter County, police said.

Geramie Evans, 26, of Wheaton, Illinois, faces charges of theft of a vehicle, resisting law enforcement, battery on law enforcement, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia, according to Indiana State Police.

Evans was taken to jail Thursday after he was released from the hospital.

On Monday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol alerted Indiana State Police of a stolen U-Haul truck that led a chase out of Toledo, Ohio. They told ISP they had reason to believe the vehicle was in Indiana, giving a description of the stolen truck.

At 9:02 p.m., ISP Trooper Garrett Tharp found the U-Haul truck heading west on the Indiana Toll Road near the 90 mile marker, about two miles west of the exit for Elkhart.

As the trooper worked to confirm this vehicle was the same one described by Ohio authorities, he said he saw the driver commit several traffic violations.

When Tharp activated his emergency lights to pull over the driver, Evans refused to stop and sped away, police said.

The pursuit continued west on the Indiana Toll Road, and police said they saw Evans turn off the lights on the truck at times.

The U-Haul truck ran over tire deflation devices at the 63 mile marker, but the vehicle continued to flee despite both driver's side tires being deflated.

Then a second set of deflation devices caused a passenger side tire to deflate at the 63 mile marker.

Now with the truck on three rims with sparks flying, Evans attempted to continue the chase as a rear rim fell off. He drove with the rear axle dragging on the left side.

Finally, the U-Haul could not go any farther and came to a controlled stop at mile marker 36 in Porter County. Evans was taken into custody.

Officers believed Evans was under the influence and suspected marijuana was found in his possession, police said. A certified test was performed, and while Evans was at the hospital, a medical issue unrelated to the pursuit caused him to have to be admitted for observation.

Police said while Evans was at the hospital, he kicked and spit on an Indiana trooper.

Evans was released from the hospital Thursday and was booked into to Elkhart County Jail in the afternoon.

St. Joseph County Police Department, the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Indiana State Police Lowell Post assisted Indiana State Police Bremen District.

