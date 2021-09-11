Man leads chase in St. John, nearly hits squad car, police say

ST. JOHN — A chase ended with an arrest at Alsip Nursery in St. John after a man attempted to evade officers and nearly struck a squad car, police said.

Samuel J. McMaken, 20, of Oxford, Michigan, faces a charge of resisting law enforcement and several traffic violations, said Roger Patz, public information officer for the St. John Police Department.

At 3:50 a.m. Friday a St. John officer was driving east on 93rd Avenue at the intersection of Wicker Avenue when he saw a black Jeep Cherokee disregard a red light.

The Jeep nearly struck a police car and was speeding at 50 mph through the intersection, Patz said.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but McMaken sped off, sparking a chase, police said. He headed south on Wicker Avenue, turning right on 97th Lane where the vehicle was driving west in the eastbound lanes.

After the chase went through the surrounding subdivision, McMaken went back to 97th Lane and Wicker Avenue, evading three other police cars in the area and crossing Wicker Avenue, police said.