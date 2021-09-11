 Skip to main content
Man leads chase in St. John, nearly hits squad car, police say
alert urgent

ST. JOHN — A chase ended with an arrest at Alsip Nursery in St. John after a man attempted to evade officers and nearly struck a squad car, police said. 

Samuel J. McMaken, 20, of Oxford, Michigan, faces a charge of resisting law enforcement and several traffic violations, said Roger Patz, public information officer for the St. John Police Department.

At 3:50 a.m. Friday a St. John officer was driving east on 93rd Avenue at the intersection of Wicker Avenue when he saw a black Jeep Cherokee disregard a red light.

The Jeep nearly struck a police car and was speeding at 50 mph through the intersection, Patz said.

The officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but McMaken sped off, sparking a chase, police said. He headed south on Wicker Avenue, turning right on 97th Lane where the vehicle was driving west in the eastbound lanes.

After the chase went through the surrounding subdivision, McMaken went back to 97th Lane and Wicker Avenue, evading three other police cars in the area and crossing Wicker Avenue, police said.

Then McMaken drove into the business area traveling south on Earl Drive. However, once he reached the closed gate at Alsip Nursery at 10255 Wicker Avenue, he surrendered to police, Patz said. He was arrested and booked into Lake County Jail and faces multiple charges. 

Patz said McMaken gave no reasons when asked why he refused to stop for police. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

