MICHIGAN CITY — A man tried to make off with $116 worth of “Ultra Duster,” cases of pop and a Valentine's Day plush turtle from the Michigan City Walmart before leading police on a chase and striking two vehicles en route.
Charles Beard, 41, of Michigan City, was charged with two counts of forcibly resisting law enforcement, inhaling toxic vapors, theft, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident and driving while suspended, according to Michigan City police reports.
At 10 a.m. Jan. 24, several officers responded to the Walmart at 5780 S. Franklin St. to apprehend a shoplifter, which inevitably turned into a car chase.
Beard and a woman were seen by staff allegedly “huffing” in the store, a Walmart loss prevention employee told police. The couple was spotted in Walmart's Valentine's Day aisle spraying aerosol cans and inhaling the fumes among the plush toys, Walmart staff told police. Surveillance footage noted in police reports showed Beard also allegedly huffing from aerosol cans in the pop aisle.
The Walmart employee saw the man, later identified as Beard, leaving with a cart full of items without paying and said she asked Beard to stop. He then allegedly continued walking toward his car and the agent followed him, snapping photos of him and the cart of stolen goods.
Walmart staff told police Beard then left the store with the stolen goods and then returned to pick up the woman he had been shopping with.
Upon spotting Beard's red Hyundai, Michigan City police led a chase with multiple squad cars pursuing Beard's car eastbound on I-94 and then eastbound on U.S. 20.
Beard allegedly attempted to strike the side of a pursuing squad car and swerved in and out of lanes on I-94, police said.
At one point, Beard rolled down his window and waved for the squad cars to get next to him. Detective Al Schutz pulled up and rolled down his window and yelled for Beard to pull over, to which Beard yelled back, “You didn't help me, Schutz, you were supposed to help me, Schutz!” before waving, rolling up his window and continuing to drive.
The chase ended in the 4600 clock of W. U.S. 20 in LaPorte when officers surrounded and blocked in Beard's vehicle. Beard then allegedly rolled down his window two inches, yelled that “nobody tried to help him,” and then rolled the window back up, refusing to get out of his car.
As they surrounded him, police saw Beard hold a can of air duster to his mouth several times before an officer broke out the side windows of the vehicle to get Beard out of the car.
Beard was arrested and transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City, where police requested a drug screening to detect difluorethane, an active ingredient in Ultra Duster.
Officers then found a man sitting in the back of Beard's car, who told officers he wasn't sure why Beard wouldn't stop for police, and that “he was just along for the ride.”
Police said Beard allegedly stole nine aerosol cans of Ultra Duster, six cases of pop, a Valentine's day plush turtle and a pair of headphones, a total of $116.47 worth of merchandise. Police collected the stolen bounty and returned the items to Walmart.
The woman with Beard, who was dropped off at Speedway during the chase, was also detained and transported to the Michigan City Police Department for questioning.
The woman told police she did not know Beard well and was just giving him a ride to get groceries, claiming the two shopped separately once inside Walmart. She also told police Beard took her car keys and said he had caused damage to her vehicle during the outing, causing damage to the front bumper and, at one point, side-swiping a car during the police pursuit.
When she was exiting Walmart she said a Walmart employee yelled, “Catch him! Catch him!” before she got into the vehicle with Beard.
During questioning, an officer told the woman that her story was “missing a few pieces of information,” in which she admitted she was hugging and kissing Beard in the stuffed animal section.
The woman told police she saw him “puffing on something” but claimed to be unaware of what Beard was actually doing.
