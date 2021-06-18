 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man leads police on high-speed chase with 3-year-old daughter in car, police say
alert urgent

Man leads police on high-speed chase with 3-year-old daughter in car, police say

Police stock pic

Around 8:20 p.m. Hobart officers were parked at the American Legion at 200 South Linda Street when they saw a Dodge Challenger Hellcat peel off at a high rate of speed in front of them.

 Times file photo

HOBART — Following a high-speed chase through multiple towns, officers found a 3-year-old girl in the backseat of the fleeing vehicle, police said. 

Around 8:20 p.m. Thursday Hobart officers were parked at the American Legion at 200 South Linda Street when they saw a Dodge Challenger Hellcat peel off at a high rate of speed in front of them, said Hobart Capt. James Gonzales. 

The officers drove to catch up with the vehicle and attempted to pull the Dodge over for a traffic stop on Route 6, however the driver sped away, refusing to stop, Gonzales said. 

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

The chase continued into Portage on Airport Road heading north to Central Avenue. The driver then drove east on Central Avenue to Hamstrom Road, where he went north. 

However, once the suspect struck railroad tracks at a crossing, he lost control of the vehicle and caused the Dodge to "bottom out," damaging it so badly it was not driveable, Gonzales said. 

Police took two males in custody, however the passenger was released. It was then discovered the driver, a 23-year-old Illinois man, had his 3-year-old daughter in the backseat. 

First responders tended to the girl and she was checked out by medics, ultimately being released to her mother unharmed. 

Police said the man was not intoxicated, had no warrants, had a valid driver's license and the vehicle was not stolen. Gonzales said the man's motive for fleeing from police is unknown. 

The driver was booked into Hobart City Jail, where he awaits formal criminal charges being pressed. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Body camera shows violence against cops on Jan. 6

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts