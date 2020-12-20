Man led chase after nearly hitting police car, fled on foot, police say

HAMMOND — A man driving more than twice the speed limit fled police on foot and now faces multiple criminal charges, police said.
A black 2003 Chevrolet Blazer sped west on U.S. 20 in Hammond at about 12:45 a.m. Saturday, nearly hitting the police car Indiana State Police Trooper Israel Rosillo was driving north on Kennedy Avenue, police said.
Rosillo started chasing the vehicle and clocked its speed at 80 mph in a 35-mph zone, according to Indiana State Police.
The driver, later identified as 36-year-old Crown Point resident Esteban Ramon Jose Cortes, turned into an alley off of Kennedy Avenue between Janet Place and Kenwood Street after Rosillo pulled him over, police said.
Cortes drove onto the grass median, stopped his SUV in the grass, got out of the vehicle, and ran, police said.
"Trooper Rosillo engaged in a foot pursuit with the suspect in an adjacent alley and was able to locate the suspect," Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield said in a news release. "The Hammond Police Department also responded and assisted with the arrest."
Cortes refused to take field sobriety and chemical tests for intoxication.
He was arrested on preliminary felony charges resisting law enforcement and habitual traffic violator and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated, and reckless driving.
Cortes was taken to the Lake County Jail.
