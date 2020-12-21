 Skip to main content
Man led chase on flat tire; crashes and attempts to enter second vehicle, police say
Man led chase on flat tire; crashes and attempts to enter second vehicle, police say

LAPORTE — A 30-year-old man is being held without bond after police say he led them on a chase that continued on a flat tire and ended when he attempted to enter another vehicle, police said.

Timothy Hostetler Jr., of LaPorte, faces felony counts of auto theft, theft with a prior conviction, possession of methamphetamine and resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement, unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, reckless driving and operator never licensed, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

A county officer said he was travelling westbound on Ind. 2 just west of Fail Road at 10:30 p.m. Saturday when he clocked an eastbound vehicle travelling 71 mph in a 50-mph zone.

The officer turned to stop the vehicle, which turned into a business parking lot and then fled east on Ind. 2, police said. The driver, later identified as Hostetler, braked suddenly, causing his vehicle to slide sideways and he headed west on Ind.2.

Police said they used a device in the roadway to deflate the vehicle's front passenger-side tire.

Hostetler continued to flee through LaPorte until crashing his vehicle at 18th Street and Ridgefield Drive where a stun gun was used to take him into custody as he entered a nearby vehicle, police said.

The vehicle he was driving had been reported stolen in Porter County.

