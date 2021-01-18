Man left bleeding severely from head after robbery, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A man was left bleeding after a violent altercation during a robbery, police said.

Police responded to the report of a battery in the 500 block of Center Street at about 7:30 p.m. Friday. They found a 40-year-old man who was "severely bleeding from multiple lacerations to his head and right hand," according to a police report.

The victim told police he was with the suspect in a residence in the 100th block of Blaine Street earlier in the day. The victim reported his personal property was stolen after a physical altercation there.

He was taken by ambulance to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Michigan City police interviewed a witness to the incident and are conducting an ongoing investigation.

"Detectives continue to interview witnesses, search for video surveillance and process evidence that was collected," Michigan City police said in a news release. "Additional information pertaining to this incident will not be released at this time in order to protect the integrity of this ongoing investigation."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has more information, should Detective Melissa Sopher at (219) 874-3221, Extension 1049.