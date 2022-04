Man left jail, carjacked driver and led police on chase that ended in crash, court records say

CROWN POINT — An 18-year-old robbed a man of a handgun April 5, scuffled with police during his arrest April 7, walked to Merrillville after his release from jail Monday, carjacked a man and led police on a pursuit on I-65 that ended in a crash, police said.

Darell-Davon Laveris Swanagan, of Gary, was being held without bond Thursday on charges linked to the alleged carjacking.

Swanagan's legal troubles began after a man told Gary police he was walking home from a gas station about 10:30 p.m. April 5 when he was approached by an individual he'd seen exit a particular home in the 1500 block of Hayes Street earlier in the night, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

The individual asked the man about a 9mm handgun he was carrying and eventually told him, "I ain't gonna lie, that gun mine." Swanagan then ran off with the gun, records allege.

Two days later, a police officer noticed a man pacing around and going in and out of a gas station and restaurant near 23rd Avenue and Grant Street. The man never bought any food or merchandise and repeatedly pulled his hoodie over his head, records state.

Officers approached and asked the man why he was loitering, and he allegedly gave conflicting statements about buying cigarettes. When police told him they were going to pat him down, he said, "You better not touch me, bro!" according to court documents.

The officers explained the pat down was for officer safety, and the man initially complied but began to pull away as officers moved toward the front pocket area of his sweatshirt. During a scuffle, police found the stolen 9mm handgun in the man's pocket, records state.

Police learned Swanagan's name after returning to the police station, and Swanagan made threats about shooting the officers on scene, records allege.

Swanagan made an initial appearance Monday on felony robbery and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement charges.

The magistrate entered not guilty pleas on his behalf, granted his request to appoint a public defender and ordered him released on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. Swanagan also was ordered to submit to pretrial supervision.

About 4:45 p.m. Monday, a man was walking to his gray 2012 Honda in the 1500 block of West 81st Avenue in Merrillville when an individual in a surgical mask ran up, grabbed his keys and attempted to get in his Honda, records state.

The individual was unable to open the driver's side door, so he crawled through the passenger side and into the driver's seat. The car owner opened up the driver's side door in an attempt to stop the individual, but the individual reached for his waistband and threatened to shoot, records state.

The individual fled west on 81st Avenue toward Broadway. Police entered the Honda's license plate into a license plate reader system and learned the car was northbound on Interstate 65.

An Indiana State Police trooper began chasing the Honda as the driver, later identified as Swanagan, made several quick lane changes, attempted to ram a Hobart police car and sped north at up to 90 mph, records state.

Swanagan is accused of intentionally hitting an Indiana State Police trooper's car and striking two other vehicles at the intersection of I-65 and U.S. 20. The impact of the crash pushed the trooper's car 20 to 30 feet forward and caused the trooper to suffer numbness to his hands and arm, according to documents.

Swanagan put his hands up when the trooper approached with his gun drawn, but he refused to get out and police broke the front passenger window to remove him, records state.

Swanagan was scheduled to make an initial appearance Thursday on felony counts of robbery, battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official and resisting law enforcement.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.