Man left pet store without paying for dog after suspicious fire, officials say

HOBART — A man left a pet store Tuesday without paying for a dog after a fire started in an area where he was visiting with the animal, police said.

Hobart police and firefighters responded about 4:30 p.m. after the fire broke out at the Petland store in the 1700 block of East 80th Avenue, police Cmdr. Nicholas Wardrip said.

The man was with a dog for sale inside a cubical designed for visiting with animals when a fire started on the floor of the cubicle, Wardrip said.

The man exited the store with the dog without paying for it, he said.

The man, who was described as white, got into a gray passenger car with a missing front bumper and Illinois license plates, police said.

Petland employees extinguished the small fire in the cubicle, which is separated from the sales floor, Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz said.

The fire caused smoke and minor damage to the side of the cubical, Wardrip said.

An accelerant may have been used to start the fire, which remained under investigation, Reitz said.