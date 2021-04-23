Man likes driving in circles while high on cocaine, he tells NWI cops after police chase

PORTAGE — A 30-year-old local man, who is accused of leading police on a high speed chase into neighboring Lake County, allegedly told officers he likes to drive around in circles when he uses cocaine.

His remark came when officers asked him why he was speeding around the Camelot Estates mobile home park, which is what led to the chase, according to the incident report.

Enrique Lagunas faces felony counts of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and possession of cocaine, Portage police said.

Police said they were called out shortly before 9:30 p.m. Thursday to the mobile home park on the city's far southwest side for a report of a suspicious vehicle driving in circles.

Police saw the black 2004 Nissan Armada in question speed by in the park and then head south on Porter-Lake County Line Road, according to the report. As police followed with emergency lights and sirens on, the vehicle fled westbound on 73rd Avenue into Lake County at speeds exceeding 100 mph.