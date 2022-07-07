Man linked to domestic battery call found hiding in attic during standoff, police say

GARY — A man was found hiding in an attic and arrested after a standoff with police Thursday in the 5400 block of West Seventh Avenue, an official said.

Gary police were dispatched about 10:15 a.m. to a fast-food restaurant in the 3900 block of Broadway after a woman reported her boyfriend struck her with a weapon and stole her vehicle, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

Officers tracked the boyfriend to a residence on Seventh Avenue and located the woman's vehicle in an alleyway, he said.

A K-9 track led police to the residence, and a homeowner told officers the man was inside.

Officers called for a SWAT team, which attempted to negotiate with the man. The man didn't respond, Hamady said.

Police eventually entered the home, found the man in an attic and took him into custody without incident.

The man was wanted on several warrants, including one issued in July 2021 after he was charged in Lake Criminal Court with felony counts of robbery, domestic battery, strangulation and auto theft, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Olivia Vasquez at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.