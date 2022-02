Man makes 1st court appearance in OWI death case

CROWN POINT — A Cincinnati man was extradited to Lake County this week to face charges he had cocaine in his system when he crashed into a car July 27 on Interstate 65, killing a 14-year-old girl.

William L. Cromwell, 46, made an initial appearance Wednesday on six felony counts, including causing death when operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the blood and driving while suspended.

Sage Albert, 14, of Union, Ohio, was killed in the crash involving Cromwell on July 27, 2020, on northbound Interstate 65 in Crown Point.

While he was serving a sentence at the Noble Correctional Institution in Caldwell, Ohio, Cromwell sent documents to Lake Criminal Court requesting an early disposition of his case.

At the recommendation of Magistrate Mark Watson, Judge Salvador Vasquez ordered the Lake County prosecutor's office to bring Cromwell to trial by April 24.

Watson entered not guilty pleas on Cromwell's behalf Wednesday and appointed a public defender to represent him.

According to court records, Cromwell was driving on a suspended license when he slammed into a Blue Honda Fit that had spun out after hitting a deer.

Data from the Infiniti QX80 Cromwell was driving showed he was traveling 71 mph and didn't brake before the impact, court documents state. The impact caused Albert to be ejected from the Honda.

Cromwell consented to a blood test, which showed he had cocaine in his system, documents allege.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.