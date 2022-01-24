Man makes 1st court appearance on charges he kidnapped woman, took her to Nebraska

CROWN POINT — A DeMotte man made his first appearance Monday in Lake Criminal Court on charges he attacked his girlfriend's male co-worker and kidnapped her earlier this month.
William R. Brittingham III, 53, was extradited to Lake County after his arrest Jan. 12 near Grand Island, Nebraska.
A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Brittingham's behalf to two felony counts of kidnapping, two counts of criminal confinement, intimidation, pointing a firearm and a misdemeanor count of battery.
The magistrate also appointed a public defender to represent Brittingham.
According to court records, Brittingham became angry with his girlfriend because he suspected her of cheating on him and abducted her about 5:30 a.m. Jan. 12 after she arrived at work at a dollar store off U.S. 30 in Merrillville.
Her co-worker told police she had picked him up while he was walking to work that morning. When they arrived at work, Brittingham confronted the woman, and the co-worker tried to avoid him by walking across the street to the Merrillville Meijer store, court records state.
Brittingham forced the woman into his vehicle and chased the man to Meijer, where he punched the man several times, knocked him to the ground and pointed a gun at the man, court documents allege.
The woman told police Brittingham left the man at the Meijer and drove her back to a residence in DeMotte, where he placed guns, ammunition, money and their dogs into a black 2020 Chevrolet Silverado.
He allegedly told her they were going to Oregon, where he would "find his own peace" and take his own life. The woman told police Brittingham has an anger problem, but she was scared because his behavior had never been so extreme before.
The woman alleged Brittingham placed her in handcuffs and forced her to leave her purse and belongings at the house.
Brittingham allowed her to take her cellphone to call her mother, brother and a friend, but she was only permitted to tell them she was OK and not where she was located, court records state. She told police Brittingham took the SIM card out of her phone, so it could not be tracked.
Police were able to ping Brittingham's cellphone as he drove the woman west on Interstate 80 through Iowa and Nebraska, records state.
Nebraska State Police began loosely tracking Brittingham's truck about 6:30 p.m. and later attempted to pull him over on I-80 in Grand Island, Nebraska.
He attempted to make a U-turn, became stuck in the interstate median and was taken into custody, according to court documents.