Man makes 1st court appearance on charges he kidnapped woman, took her to Nebraska

The woman told police Brittingham left the man at the Meijer and drove her back to a residence in DeMotte, where he placed guns, ammunition, money and their dogs into a black 2020 Chevrolet Silverado.

He allegedly told her they were going to Oregon, where he would "find his own peace" and take his own life. The woman told police Brittingham has an anger problem, but she was scared because his behavior had never been so extreme before.

The woman alleged Brittingham placed her in handcuffs and forced her to leave her purse and belongings at the house.

Brittingham allowed her to take her cellphone to call her mother, brother and a friend, but she was only permitted to tell them she was OK and not where she was located, court records state. She told police Brittingham took the SIM card out of her phone, so it could not be tracked.

Police were able to ping Brittingham's cellphone as he drove the woman west on Interstate 80 through Iowa and Nebraska, records state.

Nebraska State Police began loosely tracking Brittingham's truck about 6:30 p.m. and later attempted to pull him over on I-80 in Grand Island, Nebraska.