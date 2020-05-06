Man makes first court appearance on allegations he murdered his son's ex-wife

CROWN POINT — A man accused of fatally shooting his former daughter-in-law in Merrillville last month has been brought back to Lake County to face a murder charge.
Frank Zyzanski, 58, was arrested April 4 at the Pioneer Motel in Lansing in connection with Crystal M. Zyzanski's shooting death earlier that day in Merrillville, police said.
Zyzanski faced extradition proceedings in Illinois and was booked into the Lake County Jail on Tuesday.
A magistrate entered a not guilty plea on Zyzanski's behalf and appointed a public defender to represent him, online records show.
Crystal M. Zyzanski, 29, died from a gunshot wound to her neck at her ex-husband Randal Zyzanski's home in the 600 block of West 63rd Avenue in Merrillville, according to authorities and court records.
Her three children were in the home when she was killed, records show.
Her sister, Rachel Meraz, said losing Crystal has been hard for their family.
"We've lost a big chunk of our life," she said. "Her kids miss her so much. The kids were so attached to her."
Meraz said her family didn't believe Randal Zyzanski's statements to police and was disappointed he wasn't charged along with his father.
Meraz said Crystal Zyzanski had a two-year protection order against her ex-husband, who was on probation for setting fire to a vehicle that belonged to Crystal Zyzanski's friend in December 2018.
Randal Zyzanski admitted to police he and Crystal Zyzanski had a rocky relationship, but he claimed they had gotten back together following the recent death of his mother, according to court records.
He told police he didn't know his father was planning to kill Crystal, according to court records.
Frank Zyzanski's formal appearance was set for May 13.
