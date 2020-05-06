Man makes first court appearance on allegations he murdered his son's ex-wife

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — A man accused of fatally shooting his former daughter-in-law in Merrillville last month has been brought back to Lake County to face a murder charge.

Frank Zyzanski, 58, was arrested April 4 at the Pioneer Motel in Lansing in connection with Crystal M. Zyzanski's shooting death earlier that day in Merrillville, police said.

Zyzanski faced extradition proceedings in Illinois and was booked into the Lake County Jail on Tuesday.

A magistrate entered a not guilty plea on Zyzanski's behalf and appointed a public defender to represent him, online records show.

Crystal M. Zyzanski, 29, died from a gunshot wound to her neck at her ex-husband Randal Zyzanski's home in the 600 block of West 63rd Avenue in Merrillville, according to authorities and court records.

Her three children were in the home when she was killed, records show.

Her sister, Rachel Meraz, said losing Crystal has been hard for their family.

"We've lost a big chunk of our life," she said. "Her kids miss her so much. The kids were so attached to her."