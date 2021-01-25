Man makes first court appearance on charges he bit cop's arm, rammed police cars

A trooper unlocked Elobaid's door and told him to get out, but he allegedly put the car in gear and sped off. As he accelerated, the driver's side door and mirror struck the left side of a trooper's body, records state.

Troopers gave chase, and several Lake County sheriff's officers joined the pursuit as Elobaid continued northbound on I-65.

Troopers deployed tire-deflation devices, which caused Elobaid to slow down as his right tire began to shred, records state.

A Lake County sheriff's officer pulled in front of him, and he rear-ended the officer's car twice, court documents allege.

Another sheriff's officer pulled alongside Elobaid, and he allegedly abruptly steered left into her car. The second time, Elobaid rammed her squad car, both cars crashed into the center concrete wall and Elobaid crawled out a passenger-side window and ran, records state.

He ran through a culvert under the interstate and emerged on its east side, where he began throwing large rocks at police, documents state.

Elobaid punched a Crown Point police K-9 as it approached him, and he bit a Crown Point officer's arm as the officer handcuffed Elobaid, records allege.