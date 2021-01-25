Man makes first court appearance on charges he bit cop's arm, rammed police cars

CROWN POINT — An Indianapolis man sideswiped a state trooper Friday while fleeing a traffic stop, rear-ended and rammed several police vehicles, threw rocks at police, punched a K-9 and bit an officer's arm as police took him into custody, court records allege.
Mohammed O. Elobaid, 29, told a Lake Criminal Court magistrate Monday he was a citizen of Saudi Arabia and wanted his consular officials notified of his arrest. He doesn't have a valid driver's license, according to court records.
Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to two level 6 felony counts of battery on a public safety official, one level 6 felony count of resisting law enforcement, and misdemeanor counts of striking a law enforcement animal and reckless driving.
Indiana State Police first encountered Elobaid about 11:50 a.m. Friday after receiving a report of a driver in a white Toyota passenger car on northbound Interstate 65 who was seen stopping in traffic, unnecessarily applying brakes, swerving and "driving down the middle of the interstate," records state.
Troopers stopped Elobaid about 10 miles south of the Jasper-Lake County line and asked him for his driver's license and registration.
Elobaid provided a passport, but began "moving his arms erratically" and "repeated that he did not have to provide any documents," court records allege.
A trooper unlocked Elobaid's door and told him to get out, but he allegedly put the car in gear and sped off. As he accelerated, the driver's side door and mirror struck the left side of a trooper's body, records state.
Troopers gave chase, and several Lake County sheriff's officers joined the pursuit as Elobaid continued northbound on I-65.
Troopers deployed tire-deflation devices, which caused Elobaid to slow down as his right tire began to shred, records state.
A Lake County sheriff's officer pulled in front of him, and he rear-ended the officer's car twice, court documents allege.
Another sheriff's officer pulled alongside Elobaid, and he allegedly abruptly steered left into her car. The second time, Elobaid rammed her squad car, both cars crashed into the center concrete wall and Elobaid crawled out a passenger-side window and ran, records state.
He ran through a culvert under the interstate and emerged on its east side, where he began throwing large rocks at police, documents state.
Elobaid punched a Crown Point police K-9 as it approached him, and he bit a Crown Point officer's arm as the officer handcuffed Elobaid, records allege.
Medics arrived and checked Elobaid, because he had abrasions to his face and dog bites to his right arm and buttocks, records state.
Elobaid was being held on a bond of $30,000 surety or $3,000 cash.