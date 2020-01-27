Man missed deadline to file appeal of 20-year sentence for hotel killing, judge says

CROWN POINT — A judge denied a man's request Friday to belatedly appeal his 20-year sentence for strangling a woman to death at a Hobart hotel in 2018.

Christopher Traicoff, 42, of Calumet Township, was sentenced in August for killing April Salazar-Bernal, 38, of Wheatfield, and taking off in her car.

Salazar-Bernal's sister found her badly decomposed body on March 15, 2018, inside a room at Key West Inn, 1855 S. Mississippi St.

Traicoff was advised at sentencing Aug. 23 that he had 30 days to appeal his sentence.

On Dec. 6, he filed a motion seeking permission to file a belated appeal and claimed officials at Miami Correctional Facility in Bunkerhill, Indiana, didn't mail it to the court.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Koonce objected to Traicoff's petition, writing he provided no evidence of any attempts to follow appellate rules and failed to show his failure to file was not his own fault.

Traicoff's request for a public defender to represent him on appeal was not filed until Dec. 6 — 105 days after his sentencing, Koonce wrote.

Judge William E. Davis, who was sitting in last week for Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell, denied Traicoff's motion.