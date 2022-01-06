 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man missing since last week found in Chicago hospital, Portage police say
Tracy T. Williams

Tracy T. Williams had been missing since Dec. 26. 

PORTAGE — Portage police said a 54-year-old man missing since the day after Christmas has been located alive, yet in a Chicago hospital.

While investigating the disappearance of Tracy T. Williams, police said they used cell phone call records to track him to a specific area of Chicago.

"A request was then sent to the Chicago Police Department to check the area in question," Portage Police Sgt. Rob Maynard said. "The vehicle Mr. Williams was last seen driving was located but unoccupied with his cellphone inside. With this latest information family members began contacting hospitals in the Chicagoland area where Mr. Williams was ultimately found."

"As of this time officers have not been available to speak with Mr. Williams due to his medical condition, but it does not appear Mr. Williams was the victim of any foul play," Maynard said. "His admission to the hospital is due to a naturally occurring illness."

"We hope Mr. Williams' family and friends find some relief that their loved one has been found and we wish Mr. Williams a speedy recovery," police said.

Williams and his wife had traveled from Little Rock, Arkansas, and were staying in a Portage hotel while they visited local family, police had said.

Williams left the hotel around 5 p.m. Dec. 26 to go the the store. When Williams' wife called him to check in, he told her he was stuck in traffic on an "unspecified interstate" and would be rerouting to avoid the backup.

As of 9:30 that evening, Williams had not returned to the hotel and he was no longer answering his wife's calls, Maynard said.

The couple was supposed to leave Indiana on Dec. 27 so that Williams could make it back in time for his Tuesday shift at work. Williams' wife contacted her husband's employer on Dec. 28 and learned Williams had not come into work.

"I just know something is wrong. He would never just leave and not tell anyone," Williams' wife, Angela Williams, had said.

