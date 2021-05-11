Man molested child while staying with family, records allege

GARY — A man is facing two felony charges after being accused of molesting a young girl while he stayed at her family's house.

Nicholas James Turpin, 26, of Gary, faces charges of child molesting with the victim being under 14 years old and child molesting where the defendant is at least 21 years old, according to Superior Court of Lake County records.

A woman contacted Gary police after her 12-year-old daughter, who has autism, told her of the molestation. The girl said the incident happened in June 2019 at a residence in Gary, according to court reports.

The mother said the girl looked upset and told her mother what happened, saying, "I can't bear it anymore," court records state.

The victim told her mother that Turpin had molested her and then told her if she didn't say anything she could play with his video game console whenever she wanted, according to court documents. Investigators noted that at the time, Turpin was staying at the girl's residence.

The girl said the alleged incident happened once. Turpin moved out and the girl said that years later she became depressed and eventually told her mother about what happened.