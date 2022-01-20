Man molested girl, took explicit photos and video of her for years, court records allege

CROWN POINT — A 73-year-old man made an initial court appearance Monday on charges he molested a young female relative for several years before she disclosed the alleged sexual abuse to a family member.
Richard F. Zackiewicz, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, is facing felony charges of child molesting, child exploitation and possession of child pornography.
A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Zackiewicz's behalf and advised him to hire a private attorney, records show.
Lake County sheriff's police opened an investigation Jan. 8 after an 11-year-old disclosed to a relative that Zackiewicz had been molesting her and taking nude photos of her for about five years, records state.
The girl later told a detective the alleged sexual abuse began when she was 6 years old and last occurred when she was in Zackiewicz's care in early January.
She alleged Zackiewicz told her how he hid explicit photos he took of her from her relatives, court records state.
She told police that if they were to see the photos she would be smiling but that it did not mean she wanted to participate in the sexual abuse. She was smiling because she was scared not to do what Zackiewicz wanted, court records say.
Police executed a search warrant at Zackiewicz's home Jan. 13 and found multitude of explicit photos and video of the girl, records state.
In an interview with detectives, Zackiewicz said he began taking photos of the girl when she was 3 years old, court records state.
Zackiewicz claimed the girl was smiling in the photos, which he thought was evidence she "wanted to do it."
He repeatedly told a detective he "would not have done anything to Victim 1 if she didn't enjoy it" and said, "I guess I trusted her too much with keeping a secret," records state.