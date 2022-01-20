Man molested girl, took explicit photos and video of her for years, court records allege

CROWN POINT — A 73-year-old man made an initial court appearance Monday on charges he molested a young female relative for several years before she disclosed the alleged sexual abuse to a family member.

Richard F. Zackiewicz, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, is facing felony charges of child molesting, child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

A Lake Criminal Court magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Zackiewicz's behalf and advised him to hire a private attorney, records show.

Lake County sheriff's police opened an investigation Jan. 8 after an 11-year-old disclosed to a relative that Zackiewicz had been molesting her and taking nude photos of her for about five years, records state.

The girl later told a detective the alleged sexual abuse began when she was 6 years old and last occurred when she was in Zackiewicz's care in early January.

She alleged Zackiewicz told her how he hid explicit photos he took of her from her relatives, court records state.