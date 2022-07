Man molested teen girl after meeting her through VR headset, police say

CROWN POINT — An Illinois man was wanted Tuesday on charges he molested a 13-year-old girl he met over a virtual reality headset.

Samuel Sledge, 21, of Decatur, Illinois, is accused of sexually abusing the girl on two occasions after picking her up at different locations in Northwest Indiana in May and July 2021.

The girl told police she met Sledge in 2020 over her Oculus VR headset and began communicating with him through the device, the Discord instant messaging platform and Gmail.

She said she initially thought Sledge cared for her and considered him a "father figure" because he ordered food for her through DoorDash when she was hungry, Lake Criminal Court records state.

Gmail records showed Sledge picked her up in Hammond in May 2021. The girl told police Sledge molested her in his van before her relative found her in a parking lot at a Highland store and Sledge fled, records state.

The girl told police she snuck out of another relative's home in Hobart in July 2021 and Sledge again molested her in his van. She fled the van after a neighbor began knocking on the window and yelling at them, records state.

Hobart police later interviewed Sledge at the Decatur Police Department, and he admitted he knew the girl was too young to legally consent to sex, according to court documents.