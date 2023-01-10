Man nabbed 3 months after returning to scene of Porter County crime, police say

PORTAGE — Nearly three months after damaging a home and vehicle of a woman he knows and then disappearing, a 27-year-old Lake Station man was nabbed and now faces a felony in addition to earlier charges in Porter and Lake counties, Portage police say.

Patrick Goodson was caught late Friday afternoon at Camelot Manor Estates mobile home park, despite his attempts to lie to officers about his identity, the arrest report says.

The purported victim in the October vandalism contacted police around 4 p.m. Friday reporting Goodson had returned to her home and then fled, police said. She said he had several warrants and court records show he faces criminal mischief and drug charges in Porter County and driving offenses in Lake County.

The woman, who lives in the mobile home park, had told police in October Goodson threw a metal table at the hood of her vehicle and then used to table to break a window at her home before he fled. Police were unable to locate Goodson at that time.

When police located Goodson Friday, they said he initially provided a fake name. When questioned further, Goodson reportedly gave his real name and was taken into custody of a felony count of identity deception, and misdemeanor false informing and possession of paraphernalia.

Police said he was carrying a black glass smoking pipe and small scale.

