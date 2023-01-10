 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Man nabbed 3 months after returning to scene of Porter County crime, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Patrick Goodson

Patrick Goodson

 Provided

PORTAGE — Nearly three months after damaging a home and vehicle of a woman he knows and then disappearing, a 27-year-old Lake Station man was nabbed and now faces a felony in addition to earlier charges in Porter and Lake counties, Portage police say.

Patrick Goodson was caught late Friday afternoon at Camelot Manor Estates mobile home park, despite his attempts to lie to officers about his identity, the arrest report says.

“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.

The purported victim in the October vandalism contacted police around 4 p.m. Friday reporting Goodson had returned to her home and then fled, police said. She said he had several warrants and court records show he faces criminal mischief and drug charges in Porter County and driving offenses in Lake County.

The woman, who lives in the mobile home park, had told police in October Goodson threw a metal table at the hood of her vehicle and then used to table to break a window at her home before he fled. Police were unable to locate Goodson at that time.

People are also reading…

When police located Goodson Friday, they said he initially provided a fake name. When questioned further, Goodson reportedly gave his real name and was taken into custody of a felony count of identity deception, and misdemeanor false informing and possession of paraphernalia.

Police said he was carrying a black glass smoking pipe and small scale.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

California grapples with catastrophic flooding after severe storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts