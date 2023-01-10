Man nabbed 3 months after returning to scene of Porter County crime, police say

PORTAGE — Nearly three months after damaging a home and vehicle of a woman he knows and then disappearing, a 27-year-old Lake Station man was nabbed and now faces a felony in addition to earlier charges in Porter and Lake counties, Portage police say.
Patrick Goodson was caught late Friday afternoon at Camelot Manor Estates mobile home park, despite his attempts to lie to officers about his identity, the arrest report says.
“Wow, man. What a scene. You can’t make up what we see out here on any given day,” Hobart patrol officer Tommie Tatum said.
Jerry Davich, The Times
The purported victim in the October vandalism contacted police around 4 p.m. Friday reporting Goodson had returned to her home and then fled, police said. She said he had several warrants and court records show he faces criminal mischief and drug charges in Porter County and driving offenses in Lake County.
The woman, who lives in the mobile home park, had told police in October Goodson threw a metal table at the hood of her vehicle and then used to table to break a window at her home before he fled. Police were unable to locate Goodson at that time.
When police located Goodson Friday, they said he initially provided a fake name. When questioned further, Goodson reportedly gave his real name and was taken into custody of a felony count of identity deception, and misdemeanor false informing and possession of paraphernalia.
Police said he was carrying a black glass smoking pipe and small scale.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Jennifer Jones
Arrest date: Jan. 2, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2300018
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Philip Reiner III
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300023
Charges: Theft, felony
Krystal Castillo
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300020
Charges: Theft, felony
Ryan Malarik
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2300001
Charges: OWI, felony
Brian Cooper
Arrest date: Jan. 4, 2023 Age: 53 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2300039
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Ronnie Borolov
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 69 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2 300055
Charges: OWI, felony
Brandon Davis Jr.
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 19 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300003
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Blake Megquier
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number: 2300010
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Robert Dixon-White
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300024
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Roy Johnson
Arrest date: Jan. 4, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Merrillville, IN Booking Number: 2300045
Charges: Theft, felony
Joel Brumm
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300051
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jo Ann Calo
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2205072
Charges: OWI, felony
Bridgette Nelson
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 44 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300002
Charges: Criminal mischief, felony
Chriselle Waters
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 68 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300034
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Amannda Fore
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 47 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300032
Charges: Neglect of a dependant, felony
Zachariah Vigil
Arrest date: Jan. 4, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2300043
Charges: Weapons/Pointing a firearm, felony
Nicholas Longstreet
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2205074
Charges: Strangulation, felony
James Galburth III
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 30 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2300004
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Jerrahmia Jones
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300052
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Travis Wheeler
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 33 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300033
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Kevin Ryan
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 40 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2300006
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Zachary King
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2300050
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Zachary Bearden
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300005
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Deonte France
Arrest date: Jan. 2, 2023 Age: 25 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2300014
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Kathleen Kain
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 46 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300022
Charges: OWI, felony
Robert Gilmer Jr.
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 26 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2300007 Charges: Child exploitation, felony
David McDonald
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2205069
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Austin Wilson
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 24 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2300029
Charges: D ealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia, felony
Patrick Kohler
Arrest date: Jan. 3, 2023 Age: 43 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2300021
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Ronnie Cislo
Arrest date: Jan. 1, 2023 Age: 32 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2300008
Charges: Possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Jacob Odea
Arrest date: Jan. 5, 2023 Age: 20 Residence: Cedar Lake, IN Booking Number: 2300057
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Virginia Petri
Arrest date: Dec. 31, 2022 Age: 64 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2205071
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
