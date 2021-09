Man nabbed after buddy seen urinating outside Portage police station

PORTAGE — The sight of a man urinating outside the police department resulted in a foot chase and arrest of a second man on outstanding warrants and a new charge, according to the incident report.

A Portage police officer said he saw one of the men urinating in the bushes outside the police station on Central Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The man in question admitted to urinating and the second man, Deangelo Rock, 26, of Gary, was told he was free to leave the area.

After he walked away, police said they learned he was wanted on a warrant from Lake County.

Police said they tracked Rock down, at which point he began to run. They found him hiding inside a local business and he resisted while being being placed under arrest, police said.

He was taken to jail and faces a charge of resisting law enforcement, in addition to having warrants from Porter and Lake counties.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.