CENTER TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old Illinois driver topping speeds of 80 mph, ignoring a red light, passing a truck in a no-passing zone and turning out his headlights while followed by police later said he was on his to Valparaiso University to see his girlfriend, according to the incident report.

The Porter County officer said he spotted the eastbound vehicle on Ind. 130 around 3:05 a.m. Thursday and clocked it at 80 mph in a 55-mph zone.

The vehicle continued to speed up through a 35-mph zone in the downtown Wheeler area, police said. When the vehicle turned off its lights, the officer said he prepared for a pursuit, but eventually caught up with the driver.

The driver, Julio Rodriguez, of Bridgeview, Illinois, reportedly told officers he was speeding to get to his girlfriend.

Police said they found 2 grams of marijuana in the vehicle, a glass smoking pipe and other paraphernalia.

Rodriguez faces criminal charges of possessing marijuana and reckless driving, police said.

