Man nabbed dealing drugs outside Portage hotel had stolen loaded gun, police say

PORTAGE — Police say a 23-year-old Gary man dealing marijuana at a local hotel was in possession of handgun reported stolen in Merrillville.

A Portage police officer said he became aware of the illegal activity Tuesday morning after noticing a vehicle parked in the middle of the travel lane outside the Days Inn at 6161 U.S. 20.

When the vehicle headed west on U.S. 20, the officer followed and pulled it over west of Dombey Road, according to the incident report. The officer said he found a man, a woman and a juvenile inside the vehicle.

The driver, Dandre Beard, was shaking, had darting eyes and repeatedly asked to call an uncle, police said. It was later learned he initially identified himself by his brother's name.

Beard told police at first there was nothing illegal in the vehicle, but the officer discovered a backpack that he said contained three plastic baggies containing just more than two ounces of marijuana, a box of unused plastic baggies, a small scale and a Glock 19 9mm handgun with 21 rounds of ammunition that was discovered to be stolen.

Beard denied dealing the marijuana and said it was for his own personal use, police said.

"He began stating it was just weed and asked why they could not smoke it," according to the incident report.

Police said they did not learn Beard's real identity until he was at the Porter County jail.

He faces felony counts of identity deception and dealing marijuana, and misdemeanor false informing and driving while suspended with a prior conviction.