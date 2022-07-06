 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man nabbed following shooting on area highway, police say

  • Updated
Nacurvie K. Smith

Nacurvie K. Smith

A 56-year-old motorist faces a couple felony charges after allegedly shooting at another driver on an entrance ramp to Interstate 294 near Harvey, Illinois.

No one was injured and Illinois State Police said they quickly apprehended the accused, Nacurvie K. Smith, of Berwyn, Illinois.

Police said they were called out shortly after 2 a.m. Monday for a report of a motorist shot at while on the 147th Street ramp to northbound 294.

"Smith’s vehicle was reportedly sitting on the shoulder of the ramp," ISP said. "As the victim passed Smith’s vehicle, Smith reportedly fired several shots out of the window."

Troopers stopped Smith shortly after and a pistol matching the caliber of spent rounds found at the shooting scene was located near his vehicle.

"Smith provided a full confession of the shooting to investigators," police said.

He was being held at the Cook County Jail and faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and reckless discharge of a firearm.

