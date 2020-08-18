Man nabbed in local police chase charged with Illinois murder, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAPORTE — A 38-year-old man nabbed by LaPorte County police earlier this summer has been charged with first degree murder in a case from Wheeling, Illinois, county police said.

Jose Zavala was taken into custody following a police chase during the early morning hours of June 17 in northern LaPorte County, police spokesman Capt. Derek Allen said.

Zavala, who also goes by the name Roberto Rodriguez-Zavalo, initially gave police a false name, Allen said. He was later correctly identified and it was quickly learned he was sought in connection with a May 20 homicide in Illinois.

Wheeling police visited the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department to interview Zavala and he was subsequently charged with murder in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, Allen said.

Zavala remains at the LaPorte County Jail and is being held without bond pending extradition back to Illinois, police said.

