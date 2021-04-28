Man nabbed in Munster pursuit was driving hijacked car with child, gun, drugs inside, police say

CHICAGO — A man arrested by Munster officers during a pursuit after he struck a Cook County sheriff's squad car while driving with a 10-year-old child in a vehicle that was hijacked in January, police said.

Ulysses Floyd Jr., 27, of Chicago, allegedly fled a traffic stop initiated by Chicago police Saturday and struck the sheriff's squad car while trying to escape, according to a statement from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

After the pursuit, police recovered a .45 caliber handgun, 255 grams of suspected cannabis, 127 pills believed to be Oxycodone and $2,362 in cash, the Sheriff's Office said.

The chase began when officers with the Sheriff's Street Crime Suppression Unit were on patrol about 10:30 p.m. about a block away from West 80th and South Sangamon streets and Chicago police issued an alert that a white Acura had fled a traffic stop in that area.

Sheriff's police spotted the vehicle at West 79th Street and South Sangamon. There, Floyd exited an alley and struck an unmarked sheriff's squad car, police said.

A helicopter jointly operated by the Chicago Police Department and the Sheriff's Office tracked the vehicle to Blue Island, where Floyd stopped briefly before taking off, police said.