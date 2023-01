Man nabbed in wake of Minnesota shooting also shot at Hammond police in 2018, cops say

HAMMOND — A police chase and crash resulted in the arrest of a man wanted in a shooting in Minnesota and the discovery that he is also believed to have been involved in an armed confrontation with Hammond police back in 2018, the local department reported.

Hammond police said they were notified Jan. 6 by a police agency in Minnesota that a suspect in a shooting there was thought to be in Hammond.

"Hammond Police used Hammond's Blue Net license plate reader system to coordinate a location of the vehicle with the suspect inside," police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it fled for several miles before crashing near 159th Street and Interstate 80/94, he said.

"Three people were inside the vehicle including the wanted suspect," Kellogg said. "Two of the subjects fled the vehicle and were apprehended. The suspect wanted in the shooting was arrested in the vehicle."

Police say two firearms were recovered from inside the vehicle.

"Police later learned the the subject wanted for the Minnesota shooting was involved in a police pursuit and shooting with Hammond Police in 2018," according to Kellogg.

Hammond police thanked the Chicago and Illinois State Police departments for their assistance.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Jason Elrod Rayumos Hope Kevin Suttles Ali Noble Tabitha Sexton Martin Lopez Cody Huber Garet Sencaj Joseph Kropel Joseph Peters David Woolwine Shareef Williams Arieon Blair Joseph Caldwell Ciprian Espinosa Jr. Laron Major Shane Wheeler Kristen Meadows Isai Ocampo Micah Stigler Robert Tovar Mahmoud Alrub Willie Grace Anthony Mason Thomas Dauksza-Brzinski Jr. Jacob Dillon Mekiell Burns Michael Williams Jonathan Ross David Yarber III Saranore Travis Jacques Hargrove Crystal McLain Michael Ford Mary Powers Jeremiah Merritt Robert Briscoe Raymond Beiswanger Marlon Davis Kevin Thomas Jr. Mia Vasquez Richard Payton Elizabeth Martin Russaire Hill Jr. Craig Herron Evangelina Estrada Thomas Aiken Monique Mitchell Cody Eytcheson Amro Mohamed Felix Corral Michael Curtis Alisha Magee Blake Winsor Brenda Keaton Charlie Vickery David Ruszkiewicz Patricia Sebella Terrance Hodges Jazmin Rios Martinez Hector Diaz-Santiago Christian Nicholson Erik McClinton Jr. Venus Baldner George Hagan Elbert Nicholson Sr. Joseph Scott Brent Pasternak Drew Ellian Justin Kuehl Jorge Melero Giovanni Gurley Rodney Hatchett Jr. Eric Moore Nicholus O'Neal Andres Betancourt Jr. Seth Patrick