Man nabbed in wake of robbery that left one injured, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — A 32-year-old Michigan City man has been nabbed in last week's robbery of a local store that left an employee injured, police said.

Avery Smith faces felony counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury and battery resulting in moderate injury, Michigan City police said.

Police said they were called out shortly before 10 a.m. March 3 for a robbery in progress at the Smoke and Vape Shop at 3309 Franklin St.

Officers learned an employee had been struck on the head and possibly injured, police said. They also discovered an undetermined amount of cash was taken during the robbery.

Police said they collected numerous pieces of evidence, which aided in identifying Smith as responsible for the robbery.

Smith was given a $25,000 cash bond and has an initial hearing set for March 15, police said.

"The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has any additional information, or has video surveillance/cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Lieutenant Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, extension 1077 or by email at apainter@emichigancity.com."

Tips can also be made through Facebook Messenger, the crime tip hotline number at 219-873-1488 or by calling the WeTip Hotline for General Crime 1-800-78-CRIME.

