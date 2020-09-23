 Skip to main content
Man nabbed on drug charges after fleeing cops, speeding at 105 mph, police say
LAKE COUNTY — An Illinois man faces felony drug charges after speeding at more than 100 mph and leading Indiana state troopers on a chase late Tuesday on the Borman Expressway, police said.

David Latimer, 28, of Markham, was clocked driving at about 105 mph in a 55 mph zone, at the 1-mile marker, according to an Indiana State Police news release.

A trooper was patrolling the area when he saw a Chevrolet Impala speeding on the expressway and attempted to stop the driver, later identified as Latimer. He failed to stop, prompting the trooper to pursue him, police said.

Latimer exited Interstate 80 onto northbound Kennedy Avenue and stopped at the intersection of West 149th Street and Olcott Avenue in East Chicago, where he fled on foot, police said.

As he ran away, Latimer tried to discard a large bag of suspected marijuana, police said. The trooper later caught up to Latimer and arrested him. While he was in custody, officers discovered a bag of white powder and an undisclosed amount of cash, which were taken as evidence, police said.

Latimer was being held Wednesday at the Lake County Jail on suspicion of felony counts of dealing cocaine, dealing marijuana with a prior conviction, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

Indiana State Police was assisted by the East Chicago Police Department, Hammond Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff's Aviation Division.

