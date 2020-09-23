Man nabbed on drug charges after fleeing cops, speeding at 105 mph, police say

LAKE COUNTY — An Illinois man faces felony drug charges after speeding at more than 100 mph and leading Indiana state troopers on a chase late Tuesday on the Borman Expressway, police said.
David Latimer, 28, of Markham, was clocked driving at about 105 mph in a 55 mph zone, at the 1-mile marker, according to an Indiana State Police news release.
A trooper was patrolling the area when he saw a Chevrolet Impala speeding on the expressway and attempted to stop the driver, later identified as Latimer. He failed to stop, prompting the trooper to pursue him, police said.
Latimer exited Interstate 80 onto northbound Kennedy Avenue and stopped at the intersection of West 149th Street and Olcott Avenue in East Chicago, where he fled on foot, police said.
As he ran away, Latimer tried to discard a large bag of suspected marijuana, police said. The trooper later caught up to Latimer and arrested him. While he was in custody, officers discovered a bag of white powder and an undisclosed amount of cash, which were taken as evidence, police said.
Latimer was being held Wednesday at the Lake County Jail on suspicion of felony counts of dealing cocaine, dealing marijuana with a prior conviction, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.
Indiana State Police was assisted by the East Chicago Police Department, Hammond Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff's Aviation Division.
Bennie Therrell
Brandon Deshaun Rogers
Brandon Williams
Breanna Lee McDaniel
Brian Lee Thomas
Brittni Campbell
Bruce Brooks-Wright
Cameron Terrell Seals
Carl Lee Thomas
Catherine Eckstrom
Christopher Wesby
Consuelo Castillo
Cory Simmons
Darian Goodlander
Dawn Bogart
Efrain Gonzalez
Fernando Zavala
James Allen Knots
Jazzmine Batts
Jesus Macias
Jesus Pena
John Miller Jr.
Joshua Daniel Dudenski
Josue Galvez Torres
Keenan Hooker
Kissmet Solitaire Perkins
Lavell Vincent Nylon
Lionel James
Lydia Theresa Conley
Marsean Roberts
Melvin Collins
Michael Edward Banter
Michael Taline Williams
Michelle Teresa Snyder
Patrick Sebella
Sean Jacques
Shaquita Donella Jones
Trentez Tucker Dashawn
William Piekarczyk
William Westerfield
Willie M. Walker
Willie Walker
Josue Anaya
Kevin Carpenter
Michael Caruthers
Romeo Castillo
Joseph Homans
Tabitha Kirk
Jessica Nagy
Crystal Novak
Harley Ragan
Raymond Scott
Deja Sims
Benjamin Washington
Sierra Wells
Dale Wilson
William Wright
Ladaro Brown
Shane Buchmeier
Bernard Delph
Samuel Dove
Shannon Easton
Rabije Fejza
Gabrielle George
Lindsay Griswold
Nicholas Hogan
Tashad Martin
Damien Quiroz
German Salamanca
Matthew Stamper
Kelcey Swinger
Gisselle Vega
David Archer
Ian Bartlett
Joseph Barrera
Rafael Calderon
Terry Davis
Rodney Howell
Julie Jostes
Eric Lewis
Jasmin Mauraides
Melanie Ratajczak
Louis Shinkle
Anthony Southern
Brandon Terry
Yesenia Vidaurri
Jason Weede
Samantha Widup
Anthony Crawford
Adrienne Fuller
Steven Hale
Willie Jenkins
Josef Klomliam
Aaron Lockett
Charles Long
Thomas O'Neill
Phillip Ritchie
Kristina Schierberl
Kevin Tomaszewski
Bradley Webber
Leobardo Costilla
Tamika Garner
Michelle Hooper
Ryan Johnson
Matthew Jones
Timothy Kitka
Heinz Kundel
Alec Lytle
Bailey Madonia Perez
Dessiree Maks
Joseph Myers
Michael Pollard
Keith Scott
Raymond Taylor
Ressie Williams
Derrick Baugh
Billy Borders
Jeffery Boylett
Justin Brookover
Samantha Cholke
Leobardo Costilla
Michelle Crawford
Dwight Culver
Casadine Jemison
Marcus Jernigan
James Kelly
Ayrres Key
Virgil Nussel
Rebecca Robak
David Sullivan
Robert Vacendak
Yesenia Vidaurri
Christopher Vorice
Tyrelle Williams
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.