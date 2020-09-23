Man nabbed on drug charges after fleeing cops, speeding at 105 mph, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE COUNTY — An Illinois man faces felony drug charges after speeding at more than 100 mph and leading Indiana state troopers on a chase late Tuesday on the Borman Expressway, police said.

David Latimer, 28, of Markham, was clocked driving at about 105 mph in a 55 mph zone, at the 1-mile marker, according to an Indiana State Police news release.

A trooper was patrolling the area when he saw a Chevrolet Impala speeding on the expressway and attempted to stop the driver, later identified as Latimer. He failed to stop, prompting the trooper to pursue him, police said.

Latimer exited Interstate 80 onto northbound Kennedy Avenue and stopped at the intersection of West 149th Street and Olcott Avenue in East Chicago, where he fled on foot, police said.

As he ran away, Latimer tried to discard a large bag of suspected marijuana, police said. The trooper later caught up to Latimer and arrested him. While he was in custody, officers discovered a bag of white powder and an undisclosed amount of cash, which were taken as evidence, police said.