Man nabbed with 30 grams of cocaine in vehicle doing 30 mph on I-94, Porter County cops say

Joseph Buncich

Joseph Buncich

 Provided

PORTAGE — A 25-year-old East Chicago man was nabbed with 30 grams of cocaine over the weekend when the vehicle he was in was spotted going 30 mph in a 70-mph zone along a local stretch of Interstate 94, Porter County police said.

A county police officer said he stopped the eastbound vehicle at 11:34 p.m. Sunday after nearly striking it in the middle lane of the highway.

Riding Shotgun/DNR Conservation Officer Tyler Brock

The driver reportedly told police that he and passenger, Joseph Buncich, were headed to a friend's house in St. John from their house in East Chicago.

The driver admitted to using cocaine earlier in the day but said he was no longer intoxicated, police said. He repeatedly said cocaine found in the vehicle was not his and he didn't know it was in the vehicle.

When police had Buncich leave the vehicle, they spotted a plastic bag with white residue, the arrest report says. They then found Buncich carrying a digital scale, $850 in cash, brass knuckles and another plastic bag with residue.

Police said they searched the vehicle and found plastic bags near the passenger seat containing 30 grams of what tested positive for cocaine.

The driver was warned about his slow driving and released from the scene; Buncich was taken to the Porter County Jail on a felony count of possessing cocaine, police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

