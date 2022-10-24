Man nabbed with 30 grams of cocaine in vehicle travelling 30 mph on I-94, Porter County cops say

PORTAGE — A 25-year-old East Chicago man was nabbed with 30 grams of cocaine over the weekend after the vehicle he was travelling in was spotted driving 30 mph in a 70-mph zone along along a local stretch of Interstate 94, Porter County police said.
A county police officer said he stopped the eastbound vehicle around 11:34 p.m. Sunday after nearly striking it in the middle lane of the highway.
The driver reportedly told police he and passenger, Joseph Buncich, were headed to a friend's house in St. John from their house in East Chicago.
The driver admitted to using cocaine earlier in the day, but said he was no longer intoxicated, police said. He repeatedly said cocaine found in the vehicle was not his and he didn't know it was in the vehicle.
When police had Buncich leave the vehicle, they spotted a plastic bag with white residue, the arrest report says. They then found Buncich carrying a digital scale, $850 in cash, brass knuckles and another plastic bag with residue.
Police said they searched the vehicle and found plastic bags near the passenger seat containing 30 grams of what tested positive for cocaine.
The driver was warned about his slow driving and released from the scene, while Buncich was taken to the Porter County jail on a felony count of possessing cocaine, police said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Hannah Thornton
Arrest date: Oct. 20, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2204201
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Michael Strickland
Arrest date: Oct. 20, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204202
Charges: Dealing marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia, felony
Issa Ishtawi
Arrest date: Oct. 20, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204208
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Robert Hundt
Arrest date: Oct. 20, 2022 Age: 66 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204207
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Seth Deamaral
Arrest date: Oct. 20, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Syracuse, IN Booking Number: 2204203
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Matthew Davis
Arrest date: Oct. 20, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204205
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Michelle Baugh
Arrest date: Oct. 20, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204206
Charges: P ossession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Robert Vacendak
Arrest date: Oct. 19, 2022 Age: 65 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2204196
Charges: Invasion of privacy, felony
Wendy Reed
Arrest date: Oct. 19, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204193
Charges: Possession methamphetamine, felony
John McGrath
Arrest date: Oct. 19, 2022 Age: 58 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204188
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Keith Hasek
Arrest date: Oct. 19, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204190
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Noah Gibson
Arrest date: Oct. 19, 2022 Age: 20 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204198
Charges: Arson, felony
Denim Cowan
Arrest date: Oct. 19, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204197
Charges: Identity deception, felony
Colleen Covemaker
Arrest date: Oct. 19, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Dahinda, IL Booking Number: 2204199
Charges: Theft, felony
Barry Sayger Jr.
Arrest date: Oct. 18, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204184
Charges: Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony
Daniel Roth Jr.
Arrest date: Oct. 18, 2022 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204185
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Julio Agredano-Gutierrez
Arrest date: Oct. 18, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Hammond, IN Booking Number: 2204180
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Michael Trinks
Arrest date: Oct. 17, 2022 Age: 66 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2204168
Charges: OWI, felony
Jade Rosario
Arrest date: Oct. 17, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Griffith, IN Booking Number: 2204170
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Tagio Muhammad
Arrest date: Oct. 17, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204177
Charges: Motor vehicle theft, felony
Shayna McNeil
Arrest date: Oct. 17, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204173
Possession hypodermic syringe or needle, felony Charges:
Robert Eaton
Arrest date: Oct. 17, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204169
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Raymond Connors Jr.
Arrest date: Oct. 17, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2204178
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Glennard Anglemyer
Arrest date: Oct. 17, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204176
Charges: Theft, felony
Ryan Vaughn
Arrest date: Oct. 16, 2022 Age: 28 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2204161
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Patricia Jackson
Arrest date: Oct. 16, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2204159
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Daniel Goodpaster
Arrest date: Oct. 16, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2204167
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Hunter Dempsey
Arrest date: Oct. 16, 2022 Age: 20 Residence: Burns Harbor, IN Booking Number: 2204160
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Anthony Dandrea
Arrest date: Oct. 16, 2022 Age: 49 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204158
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Margaret Crockett
Arrest date: Oct. 16, 2022 Age: 72 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204157
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Chloe Boule
Arrest date: Oct. 16, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2204166
Charges: Perjury, felony
Arishanta Turner
Arrest date: Oct. 15, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204149
Charges: Theft, felony
Dorothy Lewis
Arrest date: Oct. 15, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2204152
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Elaine Knizek
Arrest date: Oct. 15, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Carmel, IN Booking Number: 2204154
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Makayla Harris
Arrest date: Oct. 15, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2204150
Charges: Theft, felony
Robert Gravel
Arrest date: Oct. 15, 2022 Age: 42 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2204156
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Carla Campbell
Arrest date: Oct. 15, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2204153
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
