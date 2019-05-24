VALPARAISO — An out-of-work Minnesota man, nabbed in November along a local stretch of the toll road driving 163 pounds of marijuana from California to New York, pleaded guilty Friday to dealing in the illegal drug.
The proposed plea agreement calls for Nicky Chounlamany, 49, to receive 912 days in prison, with all but time served suspended and to be spent on formal probation.
Prosecutors also agreed to drop a second felony count of possessing marijuana, according to court documents.
The guilty plea was entered during a hearing that had been scheduled for the defense to seek to toss out the marijuana as evidence on the grounds of the way police conducted their search.
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper took the proposed plea under consideration until July 30.
Police said they stopped the eastbound minivan shortly before 9 a.m. Nov. 9 after seeing it traveling at a high rate of speed, according to charging information.
Chounlamany was a passenger in the van with two women, but later said he was responsible for the marijuana and was just taking a break from driving.
He initially told officers he was driving to New York for his grandfather's funeral, but another occupant in the van gave a conflicting story, police said. Police also noted, "Chounlamany's heart was beating excessively as his shirt pulsated visibly near his chest."
After a police dog detected the presence of drugs in the van, officers removed blankets from a rear seat and found numerous duffel and luggage bags, according to court documents. The bags contained "multiple clear plastic vacuum sealed bags" that were later shown to contain marijuana.
Chounlamany told police he was out of work and drove to Sacramento, California, to see a friend, who offered him the "job" of driving the marijuana across country for $100 per pound. He said he took the offer to make some money.
