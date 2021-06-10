Man nabbed with sexual videos of underage girl on phone, Porter County police say

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Hobart man was taken into custody Wednesday after several sexually-related videos of an underage girl he knows were discovered on his cellphone, according to Porter County police.

Daniel Childers faces felony counts of child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism, according to the county's jail booking log.

County police said they were contacted May 29 by someone claiming to have found the videos on Childers' cellphone.

Police were told Childers had said he wanted to put a lock on his cellphone because the screen had become sensitive.

Childers then left his phone in someone else's car, and when it was returned another person began searching the phone due to his comments about wanting it to be locked, police said.

Three sexually compromising videos from June 25, 2020 were found involving an underage girl, known to Childers, according to the incident report.

County police were called and Childers was reportedly told by an officer they would be in contact with him.