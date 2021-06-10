 Skip to main content
Man nabbed with sexual videos of underage girl on phone, Porter County police say
alert urgent

Daniel Childers

 Provided

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A 41-year-old Hobart man was taken into custody Wednesday after several sexually-related videos of an underage girl he knows were discovered on his cellphone, according to Porter County police.

Daniel Childers faces felony counts of child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism, according to the county's jail booking log.

County police said they were contacted May 29 by someone claiming to have found the videos on Childers' cellphone.

Police were told Childers had said he wanted to put a lock on his cellphone because the screen had become sensitive.

Childers then left his phone in someone else's car, and when it was returned another person began searching the phone due to his comments about wanting it to be locked, police said.

Three sexually compromising videos from June 25, 2020 were found involving an underage girl, known to Childers, according to the incident report.

County police were called and Childers was reportedly told by an officer they would be in contact with him.

"Daniel asked me no further questions regarding the investigation," police said. "He only stated he was confused and wish he knew what was going on."

Come back to nwi.com for more details as they become available.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

