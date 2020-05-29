Man nearly tasered after assaulting officer during traffic stop

PORTER — A 28-year-old Liberty Township man was nearly tasered by police Thursday night after allegedly striking an officer in the chest during a traffic stop along the local stretch of U.S. 20, according to an incident report.
Adam Casko was taken into custody and faces a felony battery charge, police said.
Police said they stopped the vehicle in question shortly before 6 p.m. along U.S. 20 near Interstate 94 because it had been involved in an earlier report involving a physical disturbance.
As the officer was talking to the driver, he said Casko, who was a passenger, threw his sunglasses at him. When the officer moved to the passenger side of the vehicle, Casko "swung his fist at me and struck me in the chest, knocking my flashlight to the ground," police said.
The officer said he drew his Taser and aimed it at Casko threatening to use it if he made another aggressive move, police said.
Casko was held at Taser point until help arrived and he was taken into custody, according to the report.
Alyssa Elizabeth Pacheco
Anthony Pavoni Dino
Brittney Michele George
Charles Irvin Edwards Jr.
Christopher Michael Mosby
Cory Narvelle Hilton
Dominick Michael Kramer
Henry Eugene Watkins
Jacob Joseph Novak
Javonte Marquan Hill
Jerek Cortez Sims
Jesus Castillo-Garcia
Jonathan Matthew Schuler
Laura Robin Glover
Lavaris Donta Rocquemore
Matthew John Davidson
Maxwell Jeffrey Maples
Melanie Ann Wynn
Randall Joseph Thompson
Robert Scott Faden
Ryan Michael Bazaldua
Terrence Vincent Meden
Thomas Edward Throw
Tianah Bethea Wright
Valerie Ann Vulpitta
Vanessa Luz Deleon
Willette Wright
William Michael Hawkins
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.