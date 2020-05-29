Man nearly tasered after assaulting officer during traffic stop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORTER — A 28-year-old Liberty Township man was nearly tasered by police Thursday night after allegedly striking an officer in the chest during a traffic stop along the local stretch of U.S. 20, according to an incident report.

Adam Casko was taken into custody and faces a felony battery charge, police said.

Police said they stopped the vehicle in question shortly before 6 p.m. along U.S. 20 near Interstate 94 because it had been involved in an earlier report involving a physical disturbance.

As the officer was talking to the driver, he said Casko, who was a passenger, threw his sunglasses at him. When the officer moved to the passenger side of the vehicle, Casko "swung his fist at me and struck me in the chest, knocking my flashlight to the ground," police said.

The officer said he drew his Taser and aimed it at Casko threatening to use it if he made another aggressive move, police said.