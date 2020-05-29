You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man nearly tasered after assaulting officer during traffic stop
alert urgent

Man nearly tasered after assaulting officer during traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}
Adam Casko

Adam Casko

 Bob Kasarda

PORTER — A 28-year-old Liberty Township man was nearly tasered by police Thursday night after allegedly striking an officer in the chest during a traffic stop along the local stretch of U.S. 20, according to an incident report.

Adam Casko was taken into custody and faces a felony battery charge, police said.

Police said they stopped the vehicle in question shortly before 6 p.m. along U.S. 20 near Interstate 94 because it had been involved in an earlier report involving a physical disturbance.

As the officer was talking to the driver, he said Casko, who was a passenger, threw his sunglasses at him. When the officer moved to the passenger side of the vehicle, Casko "swung his fist at me and struck me in the chest, knocking my flashlight to the ground," police said.

The officer said he drew his Taser and aimed it at Casko threatening to use it if he made another aggressive move, police said.

Casko was held at Taser point until help arrived and he was taken into custody, according to the report.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts