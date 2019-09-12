{{featured_button_text}}
CROWN POINT — A Gary man is accused of hitting another man in the forehead with pipe that had a "cutter" attached to it July 23 after the victim opened the door to talk to him.

Martell J. Harper, 33, of Gary, and another man also cut the victim's arm and fingers before fleeing from the home in the 1300 block of Wilson Street in Gary, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Harper's behalf during an initial hearing Wednesday, online court records show. Harper was charged Friday with two counts of felony battery.

The victim said the cutter on the end of the pipe stuck in his forehead, and he pulled it out with his hand.

A second suspect then used a "little cutter" to stab the man's left elbow, while Martell used another cutter to slash three of the man's fingers to the bone, records allege.

The man grabbed a fork, then threatened to get a gun before Harper and the second suspect fled, records say.

The man got a ride to Methodist Northlake Hospital Campus in Gary, where he received 21 stitches in his forehead, records say.

The man told police he knew Harper, who had been arrested a couple weeks before on allegations he robbed the man's relative. 

Court records show Harper was charged July 31 with felony robbery and battery and Aug. 30 with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an accident and reckless driving.

Harper was being held on a $50,000 bail in the battery case, a $100,000 bail in the robbery case and a $50,000 bail in the cocaine case, records show.

