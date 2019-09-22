CROWN POINT — A St. John man is not expected to appear before a Lake Criminal Court judge anytime soon to face charges alleging he stalked and later kidnapped a 16-year-old Crown Point girl, his attorney said Friday.
Alexander Curry-Fishtorn, 22, is being held without bond in federal custody in the Western District of Arkansas on a charge of interstate violation of a protection order, records show.
Some of the charges in Lake County and the federal case stem from allegations Curry-Fishtorn, a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, kidnapped the girl Aug. 16 from Lake County.
Curry-Fishtorn was previously charged in July in Lake Criminal Court with stalking the girl.
During a court hearing Friday in the stalking case, defense attorney Aaron Koonce said Curry-Fishtorn was expected to remain in Arkansas for some time.
At the request of Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Baulos, Judge Pro Tempore Kathleen O'Halloran issued a detainer warrant for him.
According to court records, the girl told agents she met Curry-Fishtorn at a Marine recruiting center in January and began a relationship with him six or seven weeks later, according to court records.
When her mother met him in April, the mother did not approve of the relationship and obtained a protective order against Curry-Fishtorn.
Though the mother took the girl's cellphone in an attempt to prevent communication between Curry-Fishtorn and her daughter, the two continued to meet in July and August. During these meetings, Curry-Fishtorn threatened to kill her and her family, told her he didn't approve of her makeup and warned her not to wear revealing clothing.
The girl said Curry-Fishtorn hit her in the head and leg in August. On Aug. 16, her vehicle broke down after she left a friend's house and Curry-Fishtorn drove up, court records allege.
He demanded she get into his car, then threw her over his shoulder and put her in his car when she attempted to walk away, records say.
The girl told FBI agents he drove for about 12 hours from Lake County to Arkansas, stopping only twice for gas.
During the ordeal, Curry-Fishtorn threatened the girl with a gun, records allege. She told police she was unable to get out of his car because the passenger-side door handle was broken.
FBI agents located the girl in Hot Spring County, Arkansas, on Aug. 18, after his cellphone was pinged there and agents established surveillance on two homes where a friend of Curry-Fishtorn's from the Marines was known to live.