Man offered plea deal in Hammond home invasions wants to hire different attorney

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man charged in a series of home invasions told a judge Thursday he wanted to hire an attorney rather than accept a plea agreement negotiated by his public defender.

Jahmal Sanders, 26, was offered a plea agreement that called for a 20-year prison sentence, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Sanders told Judge Salvador Vasquez his relationship with attorney Adrian Guzman broke down and he wanted to hire a private attorney, records show.

Vasquez granted Sanders' request and set a status hearing for Oct. 15.

Sanders was a suspect in a series of home invasions in Hammond in late 2019 and early 2020, police said.

Lake County prosecutors charged him in spring 2020 in connection with three of those home invasions, including one where a woman was raped.

Lake County prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss one of the cases in June 2021.

According to Sanders' proposed plea agreement, he would have pleaded guilty to rape and burglary, both level 3 felonies, in his remaining two cases.