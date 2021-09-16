 Skip to main content
Man offered plea deal in Hammond home invasions wants to hire different attorney
Man offered plea deal in Hammond home invasions wants to hire different attorney

Jahmal Sanders

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man charged in a series of home invasions told a judge Thursday he wanted to hire an attorney rather than accept a plea agreement negotiated by his public defender.

Jahmal Sanders, 26, was offered a plea agreement that called for a 20-year prison sentence, Lake Criminal Court records show.

Sanders told Judge Salvador Vasquez his relationship with attorney Adrian Guzman broke down and he wanted to hire a private attorney, records show.

Vasquez granted Sanders' request and set a status hearing for Oct. 15.

Sanders was a suspect in a series of home invasions in Hammond in late 2019 and early 2020, police said.

Lake County prosecutors charged him in spring 2020 in connection with three of those home invasions, including one where a woman was raped.

Lake County prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss one of the cases in June 2021.

According to Sanders' proposed plea agreement, he would have pleaded guilty to rape and burglary, both level 3 felonies, in his remaining two cases.

The plea agreement called for a sentence of 10 years on each count, to be served consecutively. Sanders also would have been required to register as a sex offender.

Sanders was being held on a total bail of $125,000 surety or $12,500 cash in both of his cases.

