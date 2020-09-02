 Skip to main content
Man offering to wash dishes for the elderly prompts warning by police
alert urgent

Michigan City Police stock

Michigan City police station.

MICHIGAN CITY — Police are warning residents to be aware of a man reportedly going door-to-door in the city seeking not only to sell dish soap to elderly residents, but pushing to give in-home demonstrations as well.

There have been no reports of any criminal activity involving the young man, but police say the activity requires a city license and none has been issued.

Police say the man is reportedly in his 20s and is riding around in a white SUV with a male driver.

"Some residents have contacted us to express that they felt the subjects have been very persistent in trying to conduct demonstrations of their product in their homes and this made them feel uncomfortable," police said.

Man swindled out of $700 in phone scam, police say

None of those reporting the encounters with the man let him into their homes, police said.

"They could very well be a group conducting legitimate business with no ill intent," police said. "However, Michigan City does require that a license be obtained before any entity can conduct door to door sales within the corporate limits of Michigan City. No licenses have been issued by the city for this purpose at this time."

Residents feeling uncomfortable about an encounter at their home or in their neighborhood are encouraged by police to immediately call 219-874-3221 or 911 if it's an emergency.

