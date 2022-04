Man on bond in attempted murder case wanted on new rape charges

CROWN POINT — A man accused of sexually assaulting women multiple times in the past was charged Friday with raping a woman just over two months after he was released on bond in an attempted murder case.

Darion R. Carter, 47, of East Chicago, was wanted Monday on charges of rape, criminal confinement, battery and intimidation linked to an alleged attack on a woman April 21 in an alley in the 3900 block of Grand Boulevard in East Chicago.

The alleged rape occurred weeks after Carter posted a $10,000 cash bond Feb. 14 in an attempted murder case filed in 2021.

In that case, he's accused of holding a woman against her will for 12 hours, stabbing her with knives and a screwdriver, hitting her in the head with a 5-pound dumbbell and strangling her until she fell unconscious in September 2021 inside an apartment in the 3700 block of Fir Street in East Chicago.

Carter pleaded not guilty in the 2021 case to nine felonies, including attempted murder, criminal confinement and aggravated battery. Lake County prosecutors have signaled they also plan to file a habitual offender enhancement, which could add years to any sentence Carter receives if he were convicted.

In his latest case, Carter is accused of grabbing a woman from behind as she left a friend's home and raping her.

The woman told police she recognized her attacker as Carter, whom she knew as "Dirty," and had tried to avoid him by going out a back door, according to court records.

The woman said Carter ran around the front of the home after the rape and she saw him while retrieving a bag he'd grabbed from her and thrown on the ground.

She alleged she told Carter she was going to a hospital and he replied, "If you get the police involved, I will kill you!"

The woman went to St. Catherine Hospital, where a sexual exam kit was collected, court records state.

Carter previously pleaded guilty in 2018 to intimidation and strangulation, both level 6 felonies, in connection with allegations he kidnapped and raped a woman in 2017 in East Chicago.

In 2013, Carter was charged in two separate sexual assault cases. After more than a year of litigation, Carter accepted a plea agreement that allowed him to admit to one count of criminal confinement.

Anyone with information on Carter's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact East Chicago police Detective Miguel Pena by calling 219-391-8318 or emailing mpena@eastchicago.com. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.