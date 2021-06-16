Man on bond in murder case arrested after leading police on pursuit, tossing gun, records allege

CROWN POINT — A man who was free on bond in a murder case was arrested Monday after leading police on a chase, crashing through a construction zone and throwing a loaded handgun into the woods during a foot pursuit, court records state.
Anthony L. Triplett Jr., 23, was charged Tuesday with felony carrying a handgun without a license, felony resisting law enforcement, misdemeanor dealing in marijuana, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and an enhancement because of his prior 2018 conviction for carrying a handgun without a license.
A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Triplett's behalf during an initial hearing Wednesday and set his bail at $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash.
Triplett had been free on bond since April 1, when he posted a total of $12,500 in cash in two cases. One case stems from the April 25, 2019, shooting death 14-year-old Arion Lilly in Gary. The second case includes a gun charge linked to Triplett's arrest May 17, 2019, in the murder case.
Lilly was an innocent bystander to a shootout between Triplett's red Chevrolet Impala and a red Dodge Charger near 11th Avenue and Rutledge Street in Gary, according to court records.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas granted Triplett's petition for bond March 25 after finding Lake County prosecutors did not meet their burden of showing the presumption of Triplett's guilt of murder was strong.
Defendants in murder cases have a right to petition for bond, which requires the state to present evidence and testimony. If a judge determines the presumption of guilt of murder is not strong, bond is granted.
Cappas found evidence in the case strongly supported allegations Triplett was involved in the shootout, but not that he intended to murder the occupants of the Charger or Lilly.
Triplett is scheduled to stand trial on charges in Lilly's homicide starting Oct. 25.
In his latest case, Triplett is accused of speeding off from a traffic stop about 10:10 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Clay Street in Lake Station.
A Lake Station officer stopped Triplett for going 51 mph in a 30 mph zone and not wearing a seat belt, court records state.
Triplett, who was in a gold Chevrolet Caprice, gave the officer his driver's license.
The officer smelled marijuana, records state. Triplett allegedly said he recently got the car back from a relative, who had been smoking in it.
When the officer asked Triplett if there were any guns in the car, Triplett did not respond. The officer asked Triplett to get out, and Triplett opened the driver's side door while also grabbing an object in his waistband, records state.
Triplett then shifted the car into gear and accelerated south on Clay Street, according to court documents.
The chase wound around Lake Station and into Gary, where Triplett's Chevrolet and several police vehicles sustained damage to their undercarriages while traveling east through a construction zone on U.S. 12.
Police blocked in Triplett's car near Third Avenue and Grand Boulevard, and Triplett got out and ran, records state.
As Triplett ran, he threw a black semi-automatic handgun into a wooded area, records allege. Police later recovered a black .40-caliber handgun, which was loaded with a bullet in the chamber and 16 live rounds.
A Gary police officer used a patrol vehicle to block Triplett in as he ran, and he lost his balance, records state. Police then took him into custody.
Inside the Caprice, police found a glass container filled with individual bags of suspected marijuana, a box of sandwich bags and a scale, records state.