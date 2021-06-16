Man on bond in murder case arrested after leading police on pursuit, tossing gun, records allege

Defendants in murder cases have a right to petition for bond, which requires the state to present evidence and testimony. If a judge determines the presumption of guilt of murder is not strong, bond is granted.

Cappas found evidence in the case strongly supported allegations Triplett was involved in the shootout, but not that he intended to murder the occupants of the Charger or Lilly.

Triplett is scheduled to stand trial on charges in Lilly's homicide starting Oct. 25.

In his latest case, Triplett is accused of speeding off from a traffic stop about 10:10 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Clay Street in Lake Station.

A Lake Station officer stopped Triplett for going 51 mph in a 30 mph zone and not wearing a seat belt, court records state.

Triplett, who was in a gold Chevrolet Caprice, gave the officer his driver's license.

The officer smelled marijuana, records state. Triplett allegedly said he recently got the car back from a relative, who had been smoking in it.