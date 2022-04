Man on bond in murder case charged with repeatedly punching pregnant woman in face

HAMMOND — A man who was on bond in a 2020 murder case was arrested Monday on allegations he repeatedly punched his pregnant girlfriend in the face Saturday after she confronted him about nude photos she found in his phone.

Alijah Adams, 20, of Hammond, has not yet made an initial appearance on charges of criminal confinement, kidnapping and three counts of domestic battery.

Adams had been wearing a GPS-equipped ankle bracelet since July as a condition of his bond in a murder case stemming from the Jan. 13, 2020, shooting death of 39-year-old Julio "Diablo" Salinas in the 3800 block of Elm Street in East Chicago.

Adams and his co-defendant, Josue Anaya, 27, of East Chicago, each have pleaded not guilty to one count of murder in Salinas' case.

Hammond police responded to Adams' Hammond residence about 2:50 p.m. Saturday and found a 19-year-old woman outside who was eight months pregnant and had bruising and redness to her face, court records state.

She told police she became angry after finding nude photos on Adams' phone and attempted to leave, but he pulled her back and punched her in the face.

She tried to get away, but Adams pulled her onto a bed, got on top of her and punched her several more times in the face, court records allege.

One of Adams' relatives told him to stop, and he got off the woman, but he later took a cup of water out of her hand and threw it at her face, according to court documents.

