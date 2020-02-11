Man on charges for lighting police station on fire can't go to work release while awaiting trial

CROWN POINT — A judge pro tempore refused to release a man from jail Monday on charges alleging he set a fire in the East Chicago police station in December, stabbed an officer with a Taser prong and injured other officers.
Robert D. Conner, of Evanston, was not taking his medications when he allegedly wreaked havoc inside the police station Dec. 11, public defender Joshua Malher said.
Conner, who is facing two felony counts of arson and other charges, is being held on a $150,000 surety or $15,000 cash bond at the Lake County Jail.
Now that Conner has the benefit of medication, Malher asked that he be released to the Lake County Community Corrections work-release program so he can begin to work on rehabilitating himself while awaiting a resolution in his case.
Conner has no funds to post a bond, and his nearest relatives are in Mississippi, Malher said. He would be willing to attend mental health and substance abuse treatment if ordered, he said.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Natalie Williams said Conner's criminal history stretches back to 2002, when he was a juvenile. He's been accused of aggravated battery of a child, weapons offenses, sexual assault and more, she said.
"Yes, he may have some mental health issues, but he is a danger to the community and himself," Williams said.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore Michael Pagano said he wasn't satisfied that the work-release program would be secure enough for Conner. He denied Conner's request to be released to the program.
Malher said he wanted to continue working toward a non-trial resolution.
Pagano set Conner's next court hearing for March 16.