CROWN POINT — A man on parole for robbery is charged in Lake Criminal Court with murder and attempted murder on allegations he fatally shot a man and wounded his girlfriend last month in Gary's Emerson neighborhood.
Donjulian L. Hobson, 21, of Gary, is accused of murder in the July 14 shooting of Antonio Adams, 23, in an alley behind the 700 block of Georgia Street, court records state.
The man's girlfriend was also shot in the head, but the 21-year-old woman managed to flee the scene and wave down a passing vehicle.
Hobson was in custody Tuesday with no bond, records state.
Gary police were dispatched about 11 p.m. July 14 for reports a battered woman waived down a vehicle near the intersection of Eighth Avenue and Tennessee Street, records state.
She was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, where a CT scan revealed the woman had sustained a gunshot to the back of her head. She was then flown to a Chicago hospital.
Police learned the woman's boyfriend was Adams. Officers searched the couple's home in the Oak Knoll Renaissance Apartments, but he was not found.
A man collecting scrap metal found Adam's body two days later in an alley behind the 700 block of Georgia Street. He was dead from two gunshot wounds to the head. Four 9 mm shell casings were found at the scene, records state.
Police learned a juvenile reported his firearm was stolen on the day of the couple's shooting near the Oak Knoll Renaissance Apartments. Police spoke with the juvenile who said “Pookie,” identified as Adams, came up to him in the park and took his 9 mm handgun, claiming to be an undercover police officer.
The girlfriend was interviewed by detectives at the Chicago hospital. She told police she and Adams were with “Don-Don” on a trail somewhere and there was a fight about a gun. She said “Don-Don” shot both of them during the altercation, according to records.
Adams' sister provided detectives a photo of who she believed was “Don-Don,” records state. An ATF special agent was able to identify the suspect as Hobson.
The girlfriend identified Hobson as the shooter in a photograph array, records state. She said she, Hobson and Adams were together at their apartment, when Hobson asked Adams to “make a run with him,” records state.
She said Adams had a firearm, but he gave it to Hobson. They drove to an alleyway and began walking, at which point Hobson pointed a gun at Adam's face. The men struggled over the firearm, but Hobson managed to shoot Adams before fleeing.
She said she ran down a road for a few minutes before finding help, records state.
Hobson was arrested on a parole violation at his residence in the 4100 block of Monroe Street in Gary. He allegedly attempted to hide from Gary SWAT team members while armed with a 40 caliber handgun reported stolen from Indianapolis, records state.
Hobson admitted in an interview he was with Adams and his girlfriend July 14. He said he had known the girlfriend since seventh grade and they were friends. He said Adams asked him for a ride to purchase marijuana, so he drove them to the area of 700 Vermont Street.
He claimed Adams went into a house and returned with the hood on his sweatshirt covering his face. He said Adams swung a handgun at him, but he managed to hit Adams in the head with it, which caused it to fire.
He said a man with dreadlocks appeared and began shooting at him, so he returned fire and fled the scene.
Police noted in the affidavit Adams was shot twice in the back of the head, his body was found in an alleyway, and only four casings were recovered at the scene.
Hobson was previously sentenced to six years in prison for a robbery committed in Marion County in November 2013, court records state. He was released to community corrections, but was charged in 2016 with failing to return to lawful detention
His probation was revoked and he was ordered to serve an additional two years and nine months in prison, records state. He was on parole in Gary at the time of Adams' killing.
Adams is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, as well as two sentencing enhancements for using a firearm in the commission of the offenses.
