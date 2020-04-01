Man opened fire on couple because he felt 'disrespected,' court records allege

GARY — Charges filed Tuesday allege a 26-year-old man followed a couple to their friend's apartment because he "felt disrespected" and opened fire on them as they sat in a car.

Davante M. Piccolin, of Gary, is accused of shooting a 21-year-old Gary woman in the leg Monday outside the Oak Knoll Apartments in the 4300 block of West 23rd Court.

Witnesses told police Piccolin became angry with the woman's boyfriend, pulled a gun on him and followed them after a friend picked them up to the area on West 23rd Court, records show.

The couple's friend got out of his car and attempted to talk to Piccolin, who walked to the passenger side of the friend's car and fired a black semi-automatic handgun at the couple, records allege.

Piccolin fled the scene in a car, while the woman fell to the ground and her boyfriend and their friend ran in other directions, documents state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gary and Lake County police officers quickly coordinated response efforts and were able to arrest Piccolin during a traffic stop at 21st Avenue and Clark Street, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

"It was a good job by everyone," he said. "Everyone did their part."