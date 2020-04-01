You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man opened fire on couple because he felt 'disrespected,' court records allege
alert urgent

Man opened fire on couple because he felt 'disrespected,' court records allege

{{featured_button_text}}
Davante Piccolin

Davante Piccolin

 Provided

GARY — Charges filed Tuesday allege a 26-year-old man followed a couple to their friend's apartment because he "felt disrespected" and opened fire on them as they sat in a car.

Davante M. Piccolin, of Gary, is accused of shooting a 21-year-old Gary woman in the leg Monday outside the Oak Knoll Apartments in the 4300 block of West 23rd Court.

Witnesses told police Piccolin became angry with the woman's boyfriend, pulled a gun on him and followed them after a friend picked them up to the area on West 23rd Court, records show.

1 in custody after woman wounded in shooting at apartment complex
Man shot in foot after argument between two groups, police say

The couple's friend got out of his car and attempted to talk to Piccolin, who walked to the passenger side of the friend's car and fired a black semi-automatic handgun at the couple, records allege.

Piccolin fled the scene in a car, while the woman fell to the ground and her boyfriend and their friend ran in other directions, documents state.

Gary and Lake County police officers quickly coordinated response efforts and were able to arrest Piccolin during a traffic stop at 21st Avenue and Clark Street, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.

"It was a good job by everyone," he said. "Everyone did their part."

Gary police arrived at the shooting scene first and relayed a description of the vehicle Piccolin was in, he said. Detectives with the Lake County sheriff's High Crime Unit made the traffic stop, arrested Piccolin and recovered a gun.

UPDATE: Crown Point towing operator dragged cow behind ATV, beat, punched the animal, court records allege
Man gets 10 years for raping teen girl he met at Chuck E. Cheese

A magistrate on Monday entered not guilty pleas on Piccolin's behalf to charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, carrying a handgun without a license and two counts of criminal recklessness.

Piccolin was being held at the Lake County Jail on $60,000 surety or $6,000 cash bond. His formal appearance was set for April 8.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts