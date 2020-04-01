Man opened fire on couple because he felt 'disrespected,' court records allege

GARY — Charges filed Tuesday allege a 26-year-old man followed a couple to their friend's apartment because he "felt disrespected" and opened fire on them as they sat in a car.
Davante M. Piccolin, of Gary, is accused of shooting a 21-year-old Gary woman in the leg Monday outside the Oak Knoll Apartments in the 4300 block of West 23rd Court.
Witnesses told police Piccolin became angry with the woman's boyfriend, pulled a gun on him and followed them after a friend picked them up to the area on West 23rd Court, records show.
The couple's friend got out of his car and attempted to talk to Piccolin, who walked to the passenger side of the friend's car and fired a black semi-automatic handgun at the couple, records allege.
Piccolin fled the scene in a car, while the woman fell to the ground and her boyfriend and their friend ran in other directions, documents state.
Gary and Lake County police officers quickly coordinated response efforts and were able to arrest Piccolin during a traffic stop at 21st Avenue and Clark Street, Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
"It was a good job by everyone," he said. "Everyone did their part."
Gary police arrived at the shooting scene first and relayed a description of the vehicle Piccolin was in, he said. Detectives with the Lake County sheriff's High Crime Unit made the traffic stop, arrested Piccolin and recovered a gun.
UPDATE: Crown Point towing operator dragged cow behind ATV, beat, punched the animal, court records allege
A magistrate on Monday entered not guilty pleas on Piccolin's behalf to charges of battery by means of a deadly weapon, attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, carrying a handgun without a license and two counts of criminal recklessness.
Piccolin was being held at the Lake County Jail on $60,000 surety or $6,000 cash bond. His formal appearance was set for April 8.
Joshua Flores
Jason David Clarke
James Earle Ferguson
Jeremiah Lloyd Taylor
Julio Cesar Gonzalez Licea
Amir Wali Aziz Jones
Christopher Jay Ritchie II
Destiny Marie Jennings
Aaron Michael Johnstone
Adam Damone Crim
Alex Craig Hultmark
Ariel Lashay Glasper
Carin Justine Alvarado
Christopher Allen Sypulski
Otilio Campos Jr.
Richard James Nelson
Stewart Veshawn Boyd Sr.
Taris Devon Williams
Arturo Gomez
Calvin Thames Jr.
Camry Paschel Godbold
Christopher Lee Russell
Cortez Leon David
Malik Breyon Peterson
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.