Man orders clerk on floor while stealing cigarettes from Schererville gas station, police say

SCHERERVILLE — A man made off with several cartons of cigarettes in a Schererville gas station theft and police are searching for his identity.
At 9:50 p.m. Thursday police were called to the BP gas station at 1130 W. Lincoln Highway in Schererville.
The man entered the store and ordered the clerk to lie on the floor. He then went behind the counter and stole several cartons of cigarettes and fled the scene, said Schererville police Deputy Chief Jeff Cook.
No one was injured and no weapons were displayed or implied during the theft.
On Friday the Schererville Police Department's Criminal Investigation released surveillance photos of the man wanted for theft.
“We understand he is wearing a face covering, but please take note of his distinctive facial features, sweat pants and slip on shoes he is wearing,” Cook said. “There is also a white logo or marking on the face covering.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 219-322-5000, extension 2350, or contact the crime tip line at 219-865-4646. Police said callers may remain anonymous.
Aimee Michelle Marshall
Alan Pippins
Alejandro Garcia
Alfred Spikes
Angela Anne Bronzell
Anthony Romero
Anthony San Giovanni Bronzell
Anthony Sanchez
Antoine Brame
Antoine King
Ariel Bryson
Azairian Cartman
Butch Jay Ferry
Dakota Kotlowski
Daniel Schaefer
Darin M. McClure
Darla Andrea Stiles
Dennis Deandre Byrd
Deonta Allen
Deonte Booker
Diamond Reese
Dillon Louis Cope
Duzacea Nesbitt
Dylan Bates
Elizabeth Hasse
Frank Quintero
Garrett Gardner
Heather Lynn Beecher
Helen Gagliano
Isiah Barboza
Jack Dugan
Jack Howard
Jacob Fitzpatrick Bronzell
Jacob Wechet Wojcicki
Jason Raymond Noll
Jeffrey Slaven
Jesus Galarza Ruiz
John Boryla
Jordan Wilson
Joshua Morales
Justin Trevino
Kenneth Marshall
Kenneth Moore
Kevin Sadler
Khalif Muhammed
Kiera Williams
Lakesha Mosley
Lamont Kevin Scrutchins
Lanafer Starnes
Larry Darnell Buchanan Jr.
Lawrence Williams
Lonnie McCullor
Mark Anthony Anderson
Monica Catarina Gonzalez
Norman Stovall
Oscar Hernandez
Phillip Lundy
Phillip Meece
Rickey Bailey
Robert Franklin
Simone Janee Clark
Stephanie Hightower
Stephen Epling
Talainia Williams
Taylor Ruiz
Teneshia Eshjamal Upshaw
Terance Alexander Edwards
Victor Garcia-Martinez
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.