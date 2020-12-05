 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man orders clerk on floor while stealing cigarettes from Schererville gas station, police say
alert urgent

Man orders clerk on floor while stealing cigarettes from Schererville gas station, police say

{{featured_button_text}}

SCHERERVILLE — A man made off with several cartons of cigarettes in a Schererville gas station theft and police are searching for his identity.

At 9:50 p.m. Thursday police were called to the BP gas station at 1130 W. Lincoln Highway in Schererville.

The man entered the store and ordered the clerk to lie on the floor. He then went behind the counter and stole several cartons of cigarettes and fled the scene, said Schererville police Deputy Chief Jeff Cook.

No one was injured and no weapons were displayed or implied during the theft.

On Friday the Schererville Police Department's Criminal Investigation released surveillance photos of the man wanted for theft.

“We understand he is wearing a face covering, but please take note of his distinctive facial features, sweat pants and slip on shoes he is wearing,” Cook said. “There is also a white logo or marking on the face covering.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 219-322-5000, extension 2350, or contact the crime tip line at 219-865-4646. Police said callers may remain anonymous.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts