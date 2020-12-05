Man orders clerk on floor while stealing cigarettes from Schererville gas station, police say

SCHERERVILLE — A man made off with several cartons of cigarettes in a Schererville gas station theft and police are searching for his identity.

At 9:50 p.m. Thursday police were called to the BP gas station at 1130 W. Lincoln Highway in Schererville.

The man entered the store and ordered the clerk to lie on the floor. He then went behind the counter and stole several cartons of cigarettes and fled the scene, said Schererville police Deputy Chief Jeff Cook.

No one was injured and no weapons were displayed or implied during the theft.

On Friday the Schererville Police Department's Criminal Investigation released surveillance photos of the man wanted for theft.

“We understand he is wearing a face covering, but please take note of his distinctive facial features, sweat pants and slip on shoes he is wearing,” Cook said. “There is also a white logo or marking on the face covering.”