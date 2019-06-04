A suspect, wearing a headband by the open car door, was taken into custody early Tuesday afternoon after he made a failed attempt to flee a shooting in an Uber from the Camelot Manor mobile home park in Portage, police said.
PORTAGE — A man fired shots at a Portage mobile home park and then called up an Uber as his attempted getaway car Tuesday, police said.
Police said they arrested the man as he attempted to flee the Camelot Manor mobile home park.
The suspect called for the Uber ride-sharing vehicle, but by then police had flooded the area, Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said.
The suspect, who has yet to be identified by police, kicked in a door of a mobile home shortly before 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of the park and fired one shot within the residence and three more outside, Williams said.
Police said the shooting appeared to be drug-related, and the suspect was caught with an unspecified quantity of marijuana and a handgun.
Williams said it appears one individual was shot in the foot and at least one bullet from the shooting passed into two neighboring mobile homes. Police were searching for any other potential victims Tuesday afternoon.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
