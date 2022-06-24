 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man passed out behind the wheel found with near fatal alcohol level, Region police say

Ronald Lamparski

Ronald Lamparski

 Provided

LAPORTE — A Florida man found unresponsive behind the wheel of his running vehicle had consumed a nearly fatal amount of alcohol, according to LaPorte County police.

Ronald Lamparski, 57, initially denied consuming any alcohol and then told the officer he drank a couple of beers, according to the incident report.

He was taken into custody and faces several drunken driving charges after a blood alcohol test revealed a level of 395 mg/dL, which is near the potentially lethal level, police said.

Lamparski was found unresponsive in his vehicle around 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Speedway gas station at 5905 N. U.S. 35, police said.

An officer reportedly had to knock on the vehicle window several times to wake Lamparski, who smelled of alcohol and fell into the officer when stepping out of his vehicle, police said.

Lamparski said he consumed two beers in Crown Point before driving to his current location, according to police, and a bottle of alcohol, which was mostly consumed, was found in his vehicle.

Police said they obtained a search warrant for a blood test after Lamparski refused to cooperate.

