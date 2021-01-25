Man passed several cars on shoulder as he led police on chase that ended in crash, records say

LaPorte County sheriff's deputies pursued Grady on westbound Interstate 80. An attempt to slow him down with tire-deflating devices didn't work, and LaPorte County and Indiana State Police eventually terminated their pursuit, court records state.

A license plate check showed the red Camry Grady was driving was a rental and had not been reported stolen, documents state. During the chase in LaPorte County, the car was occupied by a driver and a passenger.

The passenger was still in the red Camry when a Gary officer assigned to the Lake County sheriff's Highway Interdiction Unit spotted it on I-80, records state.

The driver appeared to attempt to conceal his presence from the officer by making a abrupt lane change and driving alongside a semitrailer, court records allege.

The officer began following, and the driver passed another vehicle on the shoulder. The officer activated his emergency lights and began chasing the Camry, which was traveling at speeds of up to 115 mph, records state.

The Camry driver passed more vehicles on the shoulder, went across three lanes and exited on southbound Broadway in Gary.