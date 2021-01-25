Man passed several cars on shoulder as he led police on chase that ended in crash, records say

CROWN POINT — A Champaign, Illinois, man eluded police twice and dropped off a passenger at an unknown location before he hit a tire-deflation device in Griffith before slamming into three other vehicles, court records show.
Robert A. Grady, 26, ran from the crash at Ridge Road and Arbogast Street in Griffith and was found hiding in a shed in the 1600 block of Jay Street, according to court documents.
Two other drivers were taken to hospitals and a third refused medical treatment after the crash, police said.
Police found $5,700 in counterfeit cash inside a red fanny pack packed in a brown duffel bag, which was ejected from the red Toyota Camry Grady was driving, records state.
Officers also found about 35 grams of marijuana in a bag in the red Camry, documents allege.
Grady had not yet appeared before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate for an initial hearing, online records showed.
He was charged Saturday with one level 6 felony count of resisting law enforcement, two level 6 felony counts of driving while suspended, and six misdemeanor counts.
A LaPorte County sheriff's deputy first attempted to stop Grady for undisclosed traffic infractions and gave chase after Grady didn't stop, Capt. Derek Allen said.
LaPorte County sheriff's deputies pursued Grady on westbound Interstate 80. An attempt to slow him down with tire-deflating devices didn't work, and LaPorte County and Indiana State Police eventually terminated their pursuit, court records state.
A license plate check showed the red Camry Grady was driving was a rental and had not been reported stolen, documents state. During the chase in LaPorte County, the car was occupied by a driver and a passenger.
The passenger was still in the red Camry when a Gary officer assigned to the Lake County sheriff's Highway Interdiction Unit spotted it on I-80, records state.
The driver appeared to attempt to conceal his presence from the officer by making a abrupt lane change and driving alongside a semitrailer, court records allege.
The officer began following, and the driver passed another vehicle on the shoulder. The officer activated his emergency lights and began chasing the Camry, which was traveling at speeds of up to 115 mph, records state.
The Camry driver passed more vehicles on the shoulder, went across three lanes and exited on southbound Broadway in Gary.
The officer lost sight of the Camry on Broadway. Two other Gary officers in a two-man car radioed a short time later the Camry sped past them at Ridge Road and Chase Street, but the passenger was no longer in the car, documents state.
The officers gave chase and notified Griffith police, who set up the tire-deflating devices Grady hit when he crashed at Ridge Road and Arbogast.
Officers later learned Grady's Illinois driver's license was suspended.